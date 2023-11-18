Unity Technologies presented Unity 6the new version of his graphics enginethrough one technical demo called “Fantasy Kingdom”which shows a fantastic medieval setting as a demonstration of some technical features of the new software.

The video begins with an overhead pan over the setting and then the shot flies across a rather lively village. The purpose is shown various graphic features introduced with Unity 6 and the evolutions made to the technological base of the engine.

At the corners of the screen you can see the various characteristics highlighted within the sections of the video, such as GPU Resident Drawer, GPU Occlusion Culling, Spatial-Temporal Post-Processing and other bizarre technical wizardry with high-sounding names.

These evolutions should help games developed on the new version of Unity catch up performance better, still counting on various graphic upgrades without weighing down the systems too much.