How many (center) left parties are there in Italy? In order not to lose track of it, you need a map of the progressive galaxy

Since the policies of 1994, the first with the majority, there is a political fact that has remained unchanging: at the time of the elections the center-right knows how to unite overcoming differences, while the center-left is sick of sectarianism. The figure is fully compliant in this very hot summer 2022: however long Giorgia Meloni had to raise his voice, in the end his coalition found a square, while in the opposing camp the situation is much more complicated. With the left, the first difficulty to overcome lies not in federating it, but even … in being able to censor it! How many are the forces that, in one way or another, can aspire to the vote of those who recognize themselves in progressive camp? Make yourself comfortable, because the list is not short.

We obviously start with Parliament and, equally obviously, with Pd from Enrico Lettawhich despite its vicissitudes is still the only one able to contend with Brothers of Italy the role of the first party in Italy. In the next elections he will be joined by the alliance formed by Italian left from Nicola Fratoianni and from Green Europe from Angelo Bonelli. The latter party is part of the European Greensto which the mayor of Milan also joined Beppe Sala. They should not be confused with Green Italyan association that sees the deputy as prominent elements Rossella Muroni (elected in 2018 with Free and Equal and then passed to mixed in the component Let’s do Eco) and the vice president of Emilia Romagna Elly Schlein, which many want on the list next September 25th. If, on the other hand, you stumble upon the acronym Green is Popularyou have the wrong team: it is the former DC group Gianfranco Rotondiwhich is recognized in the field of the center-right.

The former splinters of Italy have made peace with the Democratic Party Article 1driven by Roberto Speranzawhich will certainly be in a coalition, while the component of LeU seems oriented to take other paths: Francesco Laforgia now drive èViva And Stefano Fassina (who is not re-nominated) is the leader of Country and Constitution. The “wide field” project initially designed by Letta no longer includes the Five Stars movement, guilty of having discouraged Mario Draghi, but who claims to represent “an alternative progressive pole” and therefore contributes to lengthening the menu of center-left proposals. Next to the Democratic Party there will be instead Luigi Di Maiowhich after exiting what he now calls “Conte’s party” gave birth to Together for the Future (name however provisional), with the former ministers Lucia Azzolina And Vincenzo Spadafora.

It is outside the perimeter of the alliance Italy Viva from Matteo Renziwho did not remain in very good relations with his former comrades in the Dems. One could reasonably object that IV looks more to the center, but the same could be said for Action, which nevertheless forms an integral part of the progressive coalition. For some time the party of Carlo Calenda (another ex Pd) travels arm in arm with + Europe from Benedetto Della Vedovawhich therefore represents the center of the center left together with Democratic Center from Bruno Tabacci. In the same sphere it gravitates Italy of Valueswhich still has a representative in the Senate: the secretary Ignazio Messina. It boasts a senator too Centrists for Europe and it is not just any name, but a Pierferdinando Casini, elected with the Democratic Party and recently returned to being a great protagonist both in the Quirinale affair and in the one that ended with the fall of the Draghi government. Then there is We at Centro from Clemente Mastellawhich certainly cannot be cut off a priori, having been – among other things – part of the experience ofolive.

On the left front, the group that refers to the cartel will stand proudly outside the coalition “Manifesta”that is to say Power to the People (of the leaders Giuliano Granato and Marta Collot), Communist Refoundation (Maurizio Acerbo) and European Left (whose Italian reference is Paolo Ferrero). With the addition of DeMA (which stands for Democracy and Autonomy, but also for its leader Luigi De Magistris) the cartel was born “Popular Union”, who is trying to collect signatures to run for elections. The same challenge is undertaken by “Sovereign and popular Italy”a rassemblement led by the Communist Party from Marco Rizzobut with much more inside: Civil Action from Antonio Ingroiabut also Again Italy, Reconquer Italy, Republican Revival, No Dragons Committees, United Italy and many other heterogeneous ingredients, up to the former Northern League Francesca Donatowhich no one would ever bet to find in such company.

On the other hand, don’t expect linear paths and easy counts. The chapter dedicated to the heirs of communism makes the picture even more jagged because, broadening the gaze to parties not even represented at the regional level, we find six more: the Communist Party by Marco Alboresi (who boasts the historic acronym PCI), the Communist Workers’ Party by Marco Ferrando, the Italian Marxist-Leninist Party by Giovanni Scuderi, the Communist Alternative Party by Francesco Ricci, the Anticapitalist Left by Franco Turigliatto and the Party of CARC by Pietro Vangeli, whose initials stand for “Committees to Support the Resistance for Communism”. With the Communists of Rizzo and the refounding of Acerbo we get to eight. Not bad, 33 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The historic brand of the Italian Socialist Partywhich today is led by Enzo Maraio and which should not be confused with the New PSI from Stefano Caldoro, which has no ladies. Speaking of acronyms well engraved in history, both the PSDItoday led by the former minister Carlo Vizzini (which, however, is different from the Social Democrats by Umberto Costi) that the Humanist Partywith at the head Giovanna Ubaldeschi. Those who remember the Radical Party for the social battles of the lamented Marco Pannella and of Emma Bonino (the latter today in + Europe) knows that his legacy has split in two different directions: i Radicals from Massimiliano Iervolino they are not (anymore) the same as the Radical Party driven by Maurizio Turco. Marco Cappatoan authoritative exponent of this area of ​​thought, is also collecting signatures to try to present himself to the next policies with his List for Democracy. The trade unionist is doing the same Aboubakar Soumahorowho dreams of arriving in Parliament with the Invisible in Motion, of which he is the founder. And who knows who sooner or later also Maurizio Landini do not give in to the flattery of those who want your direct involvement in politics …

It is represented only at the European level Solidarity Democracy (Demos), who however accepted the invitation to enter the large field of Letta. In local institutions, on the other hand, we find a very large sample with Possible by Beatrice Brignone (the founder Pippo Civati he left politics to be a book publisher), Italy in the Municipality by Federico Pizzarotti (who should join the Di Maio and Sala project), Volt Italy by the duo Gianluca Guerra-Eliana Canavesio, Atheist Democracy by Carla Corselli, Future generations by Ugo Mattei, the New Action Party by Pino Quartana e New Horizons for Italy by Elisabetta Trenta, which also offers the possibility of representation to center-left populism.

In this spectacular mosaic, we must not overlook some formations that appear only in specific geographical areas, but showing off prestigious names and significant programs: for example the Progressive Party which is in the Sardinian regional council, headed by the former mayor of Cagliari Massimo Zeddathe Southern Party from Christmas Cuccurese, Puglia in More by Senator Dem Dario Stephanthe very active European Civics of Lombardy ed Emilia-Romagna Courageous, Ecologist, Progressivewhich expresses a national character such as the one already mentioned Elly Schlein. Remaining in the region, we cannot forget the movement of Sardines: now that Mattia Santori entered the municipal council of Bologna with the Democratic Party, the most representative name is that of Jasmine Crystal.

In a list “open to civil society”, such as the one announced by the center-left, both you and the art historian could be included Tomaso Montanari. Forgive us the minor formations (absit iniuria verbis) or the excluded for the occurrence of evaporation: the problem is that, wanting to photograph this reality even more meticulously, we should also list the various currents internal parties, which in some cases are far more influential than minority groups. But in this way we would end up confusing even the most determined voter. In addition to pining for what seems to be imminent Turn right of the country, perhaps someone would do well to get an examination of conscience.

Subscribe to the newsletter

