The Brazilian Carlos Henrique Casemiro was a champion for Manchester United, who was crowned the English Professional League Cup “Carabao Cup” for the sixth time in its history, after defeating Newcastle 2-0, which is the first title for United since 2017.

Casemiro got a score of 9 out of ten in the technical evaluation after the match, as he scored the first goal for his team in the 39th minute, and he was the wall of Newcastle’s attempts, and he is one of the most important pillars of United shortly after his move to the capital of fog, coming from Real Madrid last August. .

When he moved to United, coming from the Spanish classic ball, in which he stayed for nearly ten years, Casemiro was asked how he felt when he joined a team that did not play in the Champions League, so the smart answer was a smile that preceded the word, then he said: “I am coming with five titles.” for European champions.

At the beginning of rebuilding the team under the leadership of the Dutchman Eric Ten Hag, the strict coach decided to sign Casemiro, who turned 31 a few days ago, for 60 million pounds sterling, rising to 70 million pounds, and the question was: Why Casemiro? Will Real Madrid sell a reliable player? And that’s in addition to everyone knowing which midfielder Ten Hag wanted, and it was Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona, ​​who is more of a playmaker than a defensive wall in the middle, and again why Casemiro?

Ten Hag, who was an important assistant to the football philosopher Pep Guardiola, said: “I want possession and control of the match, and I want to press the ball, and this is a big difference in the Premier League from the Spanish League, and even from playing in the Champions League.”

After a while, he spent some of it on the bench, Casemiro’s influence increased, and some of the team’s supporters began to compare him to Frenchman Eric Cantona, especially after his role in beating Barcelona and removing it from the European League.

Casemiro has proven that he is the best No. 6 in the United stadium, both in terms of extraction, without mistakes, building intelligently, and participating in offensive pressure. The role of the midfielder is now no longer limited to one task, but rather a set of tasks that depend on his ability and his intelligence in the timing of the addition. An immediate task without his main role being affected by any defect, and now Casemiro is described by his colleagues at Manchester United as “the team’s guard dog in the middle of the field”, and the matter is not offensive, as he is the United wolf who deprives his opponents of control of that round, bewildered balloon, which is tantamount to Prey hunted by 20 players.

** Casemiro found himself with United. In the royal team, he seemed to be just a shadow of two stars, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, just as Benzema was a shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo.