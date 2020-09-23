Like every summer Manchester United is one of the great entertainers on the market. The eternal hunt for Jadon Sancho was interspersed with interest in Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilón, but Tottenham won that double battle. Thus, Given the need to reinforce the gap in the left side of Old Trafford that Luke Shaw did not fill, the name of Alex Telles appeared. The Brazilian side is a more than feasible option, since he has not renewed the contract that joins him to Porto until June 2021 and, if the dragons want to make money, they must sell now. 25 million would get you out of Do Dragao, but of course, pay now or wait until January and negotiate for a free incorporation in June? That is the great dilemma for United right now.

Since Sky Sports They already revealed it this Tuesday: “You have to be careful what you pay now because you can have it for free next June.” Manchester United is not the only team interested in taking over the services of the 27-year-old, since Juventus, PSG and even Barcelona they were also interested in his situationBut according to the English press, the devils have taken the lead. If they decide to wait, they would have to comb a market in which there are not many left sides and less of the quality and availability of the Brazilian.

Telles is a long-distance winger with a marked offensive character, as shown by 13 goals and 11 assists that he accumulated last year. This season has also started as a shot, since was named MVP of the Porto debut against Sporting de Braga (3-1), game that they won thanks to two goals and the assistance of our protagonist.

The Caxias do Sul wanted to distance himself from the rumors after the match and said he was focused on helping his team win, although it is no secret that he would welcome the jump to the Premier League. Manchester United have a big dilemma before them and they have until October 5 to decide, at which point the transfer market closes. 25 million is an acceptable amount, although it is very sweet to try to do with it for free in just a few months.