Manchester United have always topped the world’s richest club rankings over the years. This has allowed him to recruit big stars and spend huge sums of money in the transfer market. However, in recent times, there have been several players who have been about to wear the red devils elastic but, for one reason or another, they have ended up wearing a different shirt. This same summer, without going any further, they lost the race with Tottenham for signing Sergio Reguilón and he is very close to doing the same with Gareth Bale. Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard and Virgil Van Dijk are the other big names in which United finished second and, in these terms, the silver medal is a defeat like any other.

Sergio Reguilon

The left back is one of the positions that produces the most headaches for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, every time Luke Shaw does not reach his expected potential, lost between lack of form and injuries. For this reason, Sergio Reguilón was aiming for the starting position in the near future. Always, of course, that he would have signed for Manchester United. However, Real Madrid was not willing to part with the player 100%, aware of their potential (23 years) and Marcelo’s seniority (32 years). Zidane does not have him, now, but he can do it in the future. That’s why he won the race Tottenham, because they accepted, in addition to paying 30 million euros for the transfer, a buyback option on the Madrid side. United wanted him in property, without a clause. And he ended up being composed and without a left back.

Erling haaland

In one of the soap operas of the last winter market, the player of the moment, Erling Haaland, aimed at Manchester United. The presence of Solskjaer, compatriot of the ram, was pointed out as a differential factor in the negotiation, as well as the jump that would mean leaving RB Salzburg in which he stood out and landing in the Premier League. However, the Borussia Dortmund project got in the way and Haaland would end up following his evolution in the Bundesliga. The price, 20 million euros corresponding to the termination clause it held, was laughable. But, according to the Mirror English, what kept the Norwegian from Manchester was another clause, as in the case of Reguilón. Mino Raiola, the player’s agent, intended to include a termination that would allow his client to leave when the time came. Again, United refused and Madrid is marked in red when that clause becomes effective, 2022.

Antoine Griezmann

Before all the scandal of the documentary and his first and frustrated departure in the direction of Barcelona and his subsequent and definitive signing, Griezmann was very close to changing Atleti’s rojiblanco for United’s red. In England they took his signing for granted in 2017, they even pointed out that the attacker had already reached an agreement with the club and announced that his shirt, with the ‘7’ on the back, would begin to be sold in just two weeks. The figures would have been record high, there was talk of about 95 million euros (87 pounds), as the Mirror. The Atleti penalty that prevented him from signing was interposed and the Frenchman would continue to enlarge his legend as a mattress until his aforementioned signing for Barça.

Eden Hazard and Virgil Van Dijk

The last two cases hurt United as far as the Premier is concerned. In 2012, when Hazard was a promise at Lille and various teams struggled to get their services, from the Old Trafford offices they did not want to pay the commission that Eden’s agent demandedAccording to the English press and this made the Belgian playmaker end up in the ranks of Chelsea for 35 million euros. “I had the opportunity to sign for United, City and Tottenham, but I made the right decision”, the now Real Madrid player said in 2019.

While the problem with Van Dijk was also monetary. In 2017, José Mourinho, in his time at the head of the red devils, he moved his list of goals to reinforce the center of defense to Ed Woodward: Michael Keane, Victor Lindelof and Virgil Van Dijk. The Southampton Dutchman was the most expensive of the three, Liverpool ended up paying 85 million euros for him. Lindelof ended up arriving from Benfica for less than half (€ 35 M), but it has not come to hatch in the plant that was assumed. Van Dijk, for his part, is considered by many to be the best defender in the world. Another painful loss for the Old Trafford offices.