There is not a team in the world that does not love Haaland. However, not many can afford it. The auction that is going to start in the summer has several candidates and the Manchester United wants to be one of the protagonists. At least you have an advantage over your competitors: Ole Günnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian coach, Borussia Dortmund forward’s compatriot, knows Haaland well and has not hesitated to comment to the media: “I’m in contact with ErlingIt’s nice to see the player that he has become. He is a Dortmund footballer and I wish him the best, we’ll see what life brings him ahead “.

In addition, the Manchester United coach warned that he cannot speak too much, beyond recognizing the personal treatment they have: “You know that I can’t say much about Erling, it would be disrespectful to say more than I say. Who wouldn’t be interested in signing him a year ago? But the signings we have made have been good, everyone has contributed. I am very happy with our model. “

The next step, however, is to deal with Mino Raiola, his representative.. Asked weeks ago about Haaland’s future, Raiola said: “There are only a maximum of 10 clubs that Haaland can be allowed to give him a sufficient platform after having been at Dortmund … and four of those clubs are in England.” The festival begins.

Praise to Silva and criticism of the League

In the previous match against Real Sociedad at Old Traffor in the Europa League (0-4 in the first leg), the Manchester United coach referred to the problems faced by Spanish teams, ensuring that “football has evolved”, and warned that playing a rival who has a player like David Silva forces you to be focused throughout the game.

“Football has evolved and developed. When I played there was a big difference between tactics and physics. The more fit you were, the better you did. Now the best teams have to be perfect physically, tactically and mentally. For this match we know that we have to defend well and be focused, “said Solskjaer at a press conference.

“In Turin we find spaces behind our backs and tomorrow we will also look for a way to hurt them. Real technically is a good team, so we will have to be vigilant because if you face a team in which David Silva plays, for example, forces you to be focused for a hundred minutes“he explained.

Interest in Mata

For the meeting this Thursday, Solskjaer can give minutes to Juan kill, who already returned to the team last weekend against Newcastle United after some time away from the pitch. Also, Solskjaer spoke about the possible interest in him from Italian teams. “It does not surprise me that there are teams interested in him. Firstly, he is a great footballer and secondly, he is a great human being. I am sure that Juan has been able to speak with other clubs if he wanted to. We have good communication,” said the coach. Norwegian, who confirmed that he will continue without players such as Uruguayan Edinson Cavani, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek, as “they still have not trained enough.”