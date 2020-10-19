Jadon Sancho and Manchester United seemed one of the new couples that would leave the last summer market, but, for this, he had to sign a divorce with Borussia Dortmund. From Signal Iduna Park they were blunt at all times: or 120 million euros or they would not sign the separation papers. In the offices of Old Trafford they trusted at all times to be able to lower the high Borusser pretense, going so far as to launch a final attempt, which they believed would be successful, of 100 million for the English winger. The answer was the same as in previous attempts: no. Although it seems that the door is not completely closed.

Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of the German team, has spoken on the subject for ZDF Sports and consider that Red Devils they were confused when thinking that the reduction was possible: “They misinterpreted the situation. We would have been more willing to compromise. We had a line and we will continue with it next summer.”. However, despite warning, once again, that the price is immovable, he threw a halo of hope to the Mancunian parish: “In this industry, you can never say that a player is unsaleable “.

Deadline was key

The three years of contract that remain for the young star (20 years) play in favor of Dortmund and Watzke clings to it, who never came to value Sancho’s departure as a real possibility: “I heard and read everywhere in spring that Sancho was leaving. But, he is here. We had an agreement with him”. That agreement to which the German top leader refers is the deadline, August 10, that both United and the player marked to close the transfer.

Michael Zorc, sports director of the entity, also spoke about it some time ago: “We had agreed that it could be traded under certain circumstances, until a certain day. Then the door closed “. United has a lot of stone left to chop if they want to turn Sancho into a red devil.