Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/10/2023 – 8:04

UnitedHealth, Amil’s parent company, reported better-than-expected corporate results. Balance sheet released this Friday, 13th, showed that the company had a net profit of US$ 5.84 billion in the third quarter of 2023, greater than the gain of US$ 5.26 billion recorded in the same period last year.

With adjustments, earnings per share between July and September were US$6.56, exceeding the forecast of US$6.33 from analysts surveyed by FactSet.

The revenue of the North American multinational in the healthcare sector expanded by 14% annually in the third quarter, to US$ 92.36 billion. The result also came above the FactSet consensus, of US$91.41 billion.

Following the balance sheet, UnitedHealth shares rose 0.8% in pre-market trading in New York at around 7:20 am (Brasília time).