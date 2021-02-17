If there is no Pogba, Valverde. That is the thinking of Manchester United for the next year, according to publishes’The Sun‘. The British newspaper points out the questions that surround the future of the French midfielder who, although revitalized since the famous statements of Mino Raiola (he has gone from a rotation player to an indispensable player), ends his contract in 2022 and this summer is now or never: renew him or let him go to checkout before it’s too late. In the list of possible spare parts, the Madrid footballer stands out above all.

In the Mancuniano group they value not only the current capabilities of the Uruguayan, more than consolidated at the first level, but the potential that accompanies him. At 22 years old, at Real Madrid he has taken great steps forward, although the eternal character of the immovable third Casemiro-Kroos-Modric and the physical problems have made him pause that unstoppable growth a bit.

In addition, they point out that United considers Fede the ideal replacement for sharing characteristics with the world champion. Likewise, his tireless football, his good short pass and the ability to cover the entire pitch stand out, in short, a box-to-box first level. In fact, Pogba was the great desire of Zidane in past markets and the appearance of Valverde buried, in part, that love for that of Lagny-sur-Marne.

Salary increase as a hook



Regarding the possible transfer, always according to ‘The Sun’, the 160 million euros that appear in the termination clause and the four-year contract that remain for Montevideo’s with Madrid would complicate the negotiation, since in Manchester they are not willing to reach those amounts. Yes indeed, They point out that the trick to play would be a juicy raise in salary, which would place him in a ranking of importance in the Red devils much greater than he currently enjoys in the white team.