London (dpa)

Manchester United came from behind with a goal against its guest Manchester City to win 2-1 during the match that brought them together in the twentieth round of the English Premier League.

Manchester City advanced with a goal scored by Jack Grealish in the 60th minute, and Manchester United equalized with a goal scored by Bruno Fernandez in the 78th minute, before scoring the winning goal in the 82nd minute via Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United raised its score to 38 points in third place, and Manchester City’s balance stopped at 39 points in second place.