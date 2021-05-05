The Glazers are in the center of the Manchester United storm. The club’s participation in the founding of the Super league It has been a before and after in the relationship with fans. A relationship that has never been easy, but has now gotten worse, with continual calls for American moguls to leave the club.

But according to the Daily Mail, The leaders have a plan to calm the waters, and that plan has a name: Harry Kane. The ‘Spurs’ forward has long been linked to the interest of Old Trafford and the events would cause United to take a firm step in what they consider a strategic signing.

Not only in sports, where what Kane would contribute is beyond any doubt, but also in institutional matters. The Glazers see Kane as the pain reliever who calms down the fans. and return the waters to its course to regain calm for the next season and silence the protests against it.

For weeks now, there has been talk in the English press about the possibility of Kane leaving Tottenham next season to find a club that will give him options to win titles and there are many voices who consider that his cycle at the club is over.