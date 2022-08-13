Dasilva, Jensen, Mee and Mbeumo sink Ten Hag’s ship. CR7 plays the whole game, but it looks like a foreign body

The first in the Premier League of the new United had been a nightmare. The second is even worse. Because the 4-0 win against Brentford smacks of failure, of a ship sinking before it has even sailed. The Red Devils of Ten Hag are watering everywhere, with heads before legs as the coach had suggested after the inaugural debacle with Brighton. Brentford not only wins: they play better and run more. United, on the other hand, has no idea, not even with Cristiano Ronaldo at the center of the attack. It seems like a team adrift, not only up to the goal it has set itself, to compete for a place in the Champions League, but to average teams like the two it has faced so far. Liverpool, opponent on Monday 22 at Old Trafford, are already in danger of tearing apart the new project. See also Racist and homophobic phrases online: Red Bull suspends Vips

The keys – If this is the real United (and the unlikely highlighter third jersey would suggest otherwise) Ten Hag is in real trouble. The coach who with his discipline had to give direction to the team seems to have lost it after just two games, crushed by defects masked by the enthusiasm of the pre-season and re-emerged forcefully when the Premier League began. Not even Ronaldo, the only one who seems to have an idea of ​​what to do, has helped: he touched a ball in the area, transforming it into the best United opportunity of the game, but despite his offensive movements he seems a foreign body to a team that does not. wants as long as he doesn’t want to stay at United.

DE GEA – Ten Hag’s, at the moment, hardly seems like a team. Betrayed also by De Gea, best player of last season and disastrous at Brentford. United would need the certainties that they don’t have, but also those players that Ten Hag keeps asking for and that he would have wanted at the beginning of the season. At half-time, as Gtech Community Stadium cheered Brentford in ecstasy, he took away Leandro Martinez, the Premier’s third most expensive signing who played a disastrous game. Like all United, which for the 6th time since the beginning of 2021-22 have conceded at least 4 away goals, more than all in the Premier League during the interval. Brentford won with merit, rarely taking risks and giving the impression, thanks to United insecurities, that they could score goals every time they approached the door. See also Manchester Rangnick suffers first defeat

The match – The disaster begins after 10 ‘, when DeGea does not hold back a shot from Dasilva from outside that seemed to have already checked. The goalkeeper and the defense also combine it big in the 18 ‘: short postponement with DeGea who catches Eriksen in the center of the area, but the Dane is sensationally anticipated by compatriot Jensen who controls and displaces the United goalkeeper. At half an hour comes the trio, signed by Mee, who collects a bridge from Toney at the far post, beats Martinez physically and touches the net. Poker was served in the 35th minute, on the counterattack, with Toney putting in the middle and Mbeumo sending Shaw to the bar and once again dry De Gea. United closes the first half with 67.1% of possession, but Raya has never taken any risks. Ten Hag leaves three (Fred, Shaw and Martinez) in the locker room at half-time and takes off Sancho in the quarter of an hour. United makes very little progress, but remains far from scoring. And from what it would like to be. See also Messi and Ronaldo in one team .. Details of Zidane's plan to make the "impossible"

