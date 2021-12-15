The president of the United We Can parliamentary group, Jaume Asens in Congress last November. Alejandro Martínez Vélez (Europa Press)

United We can denounced this Wednesday in Congress a “setback” of “rights and freedoms” in Spain after the mobilizations of 15-M. In an act to focus on the situation of the six young people convicted after the altercations that occurred in a demonstration in Zaragoza in January 2019, the president of the parliamentary group, Jaume Asens, pointed out that as of 2011 there was a “ greater judicial and police forcefulness ”with norms such as the Penal Code of the former Minister of Justice Alberto Ruiz Gallardón or the citizen security law, known as gag law, whose repeal has been processed for months in Congress. In the act, branded by Vox as a “coven against law and order”, the UP spokesperson, Isa Serra, has participated, who has affirmed that justice “is not neutral.”

Last July, the Supreme Court ratified the sentence to the exporter of the Madrid Assembly to 19 months in prison and special disqualification for the right to passive suffrage for attacking police officers during a protest against an eviction in the Lavapiés neighborhood in January. 2014. From the beginning of the process, Serra defended her innocence and questioned the evidence that pointed to her as the “instigator” of the confrontations.

The spokeswoman for Podemos reported on Wednesday her experience and stated that she considers it “essential” to be able to speak today that, in her opinion, “justice is not neutral and that the judiciary commits these atrocities.” “We must insist that the crimes are being committed by them. From those who go to a trial to declare lies knowing that they are lies to those who prevaricate from the judiciary ”, Serra concluded.

“Due to his fight in defense of the right to housing, he has been closely acquainted with the judicial sewers,” Asens has introduced. The president of the parliamentary group has explained that although the “criminalization” of the protest has been a “historical constant”, it “has intensified after the eruption of 15-M”. Podemos has been reporting “judicial and media” harassment against them for years and has faced multiple complaints in court. At Neuron case, which investigates the works commissioned to said consultant for the party, six lines of investigation have ended up archived.

Another of the speakers at the conference was the current delegate against Gender Violence, Victoria Rosell. Last November, the Supreme Court confirmed the sentence to six and a half years in prison to the Canarian magistrate Salvador Alba for conspiring against her. The judges of the Canarian court considered it proven that Alba was illegally arranged in 2016 with the businessman Miguel Ángel Ramírez so that he could provide documents that questioned his impartiality as a judge. In his presentation, Rosell has denounced the “humiliation and political and media manipulation” that he felt during the process and has related how he went from feeling “shame of a robe” to “fear of a robe.”

The parliamentary spokesman for Podemos, Pablo Echenique, has concluded for his part that “there is a problem with certain sectors of the judiciary, the security forces and the media power.” The act, in which one of the young convicts intervened after the demonstration against Vox in Zaragoza, also had the participation of the deputy of EH Bildu Bel Pozueta, mother of one of the defendants in the Alsasua altercations of 2016 and Alberto Cubero, councilor in the Zaragoza town hall and political secretary of the PCE in Aragon, who will be tried for an alleged hate crime for some words pronounced in a plenary session in which he wished Vox that the “same as in Vallecas” would happen to them, where in the Madrid pre-campaign there were clashes at a rally.

The act sought to focus on the situation of “defenselessness” and “injustice”, in the words of the organizers, faced by the six young people, and they insist that they were tried without any evidence other than the testimony of the agents who arrested them. The parties of the right exploded this Wednesday against United We Can for the celebration of the conference. The general secretary of Vox in Congress, Macarena Olona, ​​called it “ignominy” that the groups that, she said, “control more than 90% of street violence in Spain” organized “a new coven against law and order.” And do it, in addition, to “cheer” those who have been convicted of “busting” a Vox rally in Zaragoza “or for attacking agents in Alsasua”, according to statements collected by Europa Press. For his part, Citizen spokesman Guillermo Díaz criticized what he described as a “stab” to the “guarantors” of democracy.

The last table of the conference, held with the spokespersons of ERC, EH Bildu, the CUP, Compromís and BNG, who expressed their “solidarity” with the young people, was interrupted for a couple of minutes when they began to sound through a speaker the anthems of the National Police and the Civil Guard. Vox deputy Manuel Mariscal and an assistant were in the room. Santiago Abascal’s party and its own president they spread and celebrated the gesture on their social networks. Echenique then raised her tone against them. “That is a message that can be translated into ‘we could have left something else,” said the spokesperson. “ETA has not killed and existed for ten years, but the main problem for national security in the US, Germany and Europe is far-right terrorism. There is violence there, criminals and people that the police officers like ”, he concluded.