The violent riots in several Spanish capitals, led by young people who protested against the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasél, have opened a new front for the Government and once again revealed the fissures between its partners. United We Can has avoided expressly condemning the riots, after its parliamentary spokesman, Pablo Echenique, published a tweet on Wednesday supporting the protesters. Echenique not only has not been unhappy after the violent outcome of the protests, but this Thursday he has released new tweets with images of the police charges and the photo of a protester who lost an eye in Barcelona. His colleague Rafael Mayoral has not condemned the acts of vandalism and has insisted in his party’s speech on what he considers to be the deficiencies of Spanish democracy to explain the origin of the protests: to approach them as public order problems ”.

Before Mayoral’s words, on Thursday morning in Congress, the socialist part of the government had already clearly distanced itself from Echenique through the mouth of the first vice president, Carmen Calvo. “One thing is to defend that a democracy is demanding and another to encourage a situation with wounded and detained,” he said when asked on the SER network about the position of the spokesman for United We Can. And he has riveted: “A demonstration that did not proceed, was not communicated. Arrested, destroyed … The facts are worth more than the analysis we can do. All rights have limits, also the fundamental ones, because if they are not impractical. Freedom of expression is nuclear, but it has limitations. The events have nothing to do with freedom of expression ”.

Following the words of the vice president, Mayoral, another of the main leaders of Podemos, has insisted, like Echenique, on showing understanding of the protesters’ motives, has avoided condemning the violent acts and has referred the matter to various reflections on pending problems of democracy in Spain. “We must reflect to democratically deepen all the structures of the State. If not, we will not understand what happens. Nobody can go to prison for expressing opinions, nobody should lose an eye in a demonstration. What people need is to know that democratic channels exist and that no one is going to be persecuted for their political opinions. We do not share many of those opinions, but I believe that this should not lead to criminal retaliation, ”Mayoral said. The also spokesperson for the Podemos leadership has openly criticized the Police and recalled the case of the latest incidents in Linares, where the riot police used posts against the protesters. “Several days have passed and no person responsible has been brought to justice,” he added.

When Mayoral was asked several times if he condemned the violent response in the streets these days, he refused to answer directly and wanted to develop his opinion on other issues for a long time: “It is important to look at the problems and above all to look at the Causes. We are not dealing with a public order problem but rather the need to deepen a democratic State and democracy as a fundamental tool in serious situations such as the imprisonment of a singer.

The opposition has launched into a torrent against the Government and, above all, against the minor partner of the coalition. The PP has urged the Prosecutor’s Office to act “in the face of the path of Trumpism that the leaders of Podemos have undertaken,” in the words of its parliamentary spokesman, Cuca Gamarra. The popular ones want the public prosecutor to investigate the “mobilizations that have been carried out through social networks.” “Sánchez has to dismiss Iglesias today, the top leader of the party that has encouraged violence,” Gamarra claimed.

The offensive of the PP had already started tomorrow with a visit by the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez Almeida, to the Puerta del Sol area where the acts of vandalism. There Ayuso also demanded the dismissal of Iglesias.

Both Ciudadanos and Vox have taken advantage of the plenary session of Congress to condemn the disturbances, show their support for the security forces and deplore the Echenique demonstrations. “If you have some dignity, you should recant and apologize to the police,” said the deputy of Ciudadanos María Muñoz in the speakers’ gallery. The deputy spokesperson for Cs, Edmundo Bal, has deepened his criticism against the leaders of Podemos, who believes that they are acting with “democratic abnormality” and has announced that his group will present a parliamentary initiative to demand the full Government, and in particular to the socialist party, to rectify the positions of the minority partner for also questioning the actions of the Police.

The Vox spokesperson, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, took advantage of his first speech before the plenary session to charge against “the politicians who are inciting violence on social networks.” “I am ashamed of Mr. Echenique!” The spokesperson for United We Can had been in plenary session early in the morning, but by that time he had already left the hemicycle.

The imprisonment of Hasél has peppered speeches before the Plenary of Congress during the week, with forceful criticism of the judicial decision by all groups to the left of the PSOE and, in turn, replicas of right-wing parliamentarians who reproached the former give protection to a convicted person for exalting terrorism. The Socialists avoided getting into the controversy.

In Tuesday’s session, one of the rapper’s songs could even be heard in the hemicycle. CUP deputy Albert Botran rang it briefly on his mobile phone, before beginning a speech in the rostrum, to the applause of the ERC bench. This Thursday, Botran has been rebuked by right-wing parliamentarians, especially from Vox, when, taking advantage of another intervention, he has attributed to the police “responsibility” for the incidents at Puerta del Sol. “Look at the finger and not the Moon. Ask yourself why so many young people go to demonstrations that end in clashes with the police, “said the spokesman for the anti-capitalist group, who ended up replying to the protests:” Do not shout and be a little self-critical. ” The one who, however, has distanced himself from the protesters has been the ERC leader, Oriol Junqueras, convicted of sedition, who has called for the protests to be “scrupulously peaceful.”