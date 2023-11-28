Sunday, November 26, 2023



Waste abandoned in nature has become a major environmental problem. Freeing natural spaces from this waste is the objective of the ‘LIBERA, united against garbage’ project, an initiative created by SEO/BirdLife in alliance with Ecoembes with which they want to raise awareness in society about the impact of this waste and prevent its abandonment.

The initiative already has the collaboration and support of scientific, educational and informative entities that are part of its network of alliances: more than 300 schools, 25 universities, 297 natural parks, 730 municipalities, most of the autonomous communities, six hydrographic confederations and a large number of sporting, environmental, neighborhood and educational associations involved in the abandonment of waste in nature, a problem that affects natural spaces and the species that inhabit them.

Since its launch in 2017, the movement has mobilized more than 150,000 people throughout Spanish territory who have collected nearly 700 tons of waste in natural spaces throughout Spain thanks to the four annual collaborative collections of ‘1m2’ and has turned into a gigantic social movement.

Specifically, in the Region of Murcia, last June almost 3.5 tons of waste were removed from 33 natural areas. The waste most found were cigarette butts, as well as other waste such as drink cans, small pieces of plastic, glass or wet wipes.

To continue raising awareness about the importance of keeping our spaces free of garbage, Vocento and ‘LIBERA, united against garbage’ have organized, for the second consecutive year, a series of meetings in different cities of the country with the aim of raising awareness among the entire population. society on the importance of keeping garbage out of natural spaces, bringing together the promoters of the project and prominent representatives of the public institutions and social and scientific entities involved.

MORE INFORMATION

That

‘LIBERA Forum, united against garbage. From individual commitment to co-responsibility’.

Who

Organized by LA TRUTH, Ecoembes and SEO/BirdLife

When

Tuesday, November 28, from 10:30 a.m. at the Real Casino de Murcia.

Registrations

Free on the website events.la Verdad.es

After the events held in Madrid, Seville and Bilbao, Murcia will host the ‘LIBERA Forum, united against garbage, tomorrow Tuesday. From individual commitment to co-responsibility’, from 10:30 a.m. at the Real Casino de Murcia.

It will feature the interventions of Juan María Vázquez, Minister of the Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research of the Region, and Antonio Navarro, Deputy Mayor of Murcia and Councilor of Urban Planning, Huerta and Environment.

In addition, a debate will be held to reflect on the best tools to make an ecological transition a reality that stops environmental deterioration and the loss of biodiversity as a result of the abandonment of waste in nature. In which María Cruz Ferreira, regional secretary of Energy, Sustainability and Climate Action will participate; Federico García, coordinator of the SEO/Birdlife Social Area; Pedro García, director of the Southeast Naturalists Association, ANSE; María del Carmen Moreno, mayor of Águilas; Nieves Rey, director of Communication and Marketing Ecoembes, and Mario Urrea, president of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation.

Attendance is free, prior registration at events.la Verdad.es