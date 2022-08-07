

London (AFP)

Manchester United fell at home in the first official test for their new Dutch coach, Erik ten Hag, losing 1-2 to Brighton in the first stage of the English Football Championship.

United supporters were hoping for a new start under the supervision of Ten Hag, who achieved remarkable results at the head of the technical staff of Ajax Amsterdam.

But the Dutch coach has undoubtedly realized the difficult task that awaits him in “United”, who has not won the local title, since the retirement of his legendary coach Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, and has not achieved any title since winning the European League “European League” in 2017.

Despite losing to Brighton with a clean four late last season, Manchester United entered the match as a candidate to score its three points, but he made a very bad show similar to his performances last season when he was satisfied with sixth place.

Despite the absence of French striker Anthony Martial, who starred in the trial matches, due to a muscle injury, Ten Hag decided not to include Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, explaining that the latter returned only a week ago to training and is not ready for the full 90 minutes.

Ten Hag entrusted the task of occupying the center of the attack to the Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen, who was not effective, so he tried with Marcus Rashford, but his condition was not better.

Brighton were the better party in the first half starting from the 15th minute, and after Portuguese Bruno Fernandes missed an easy chance for United when he knocked the ball over the bar from close range, Brighton deserved to take the lead through Pascal Gross, who took advantage of a defensive error to slip from behind and deposit the ball past Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea “30”.

Manchester United did not react, so Brighton took advantage of this to add the second goal of a quick counter-attack, and Gross added the second goal as well.

Manchester United’s performance improved in the second half without a real danger to the goal, but he managed to reduce the difference, following a “darbaka” inside the area, and a reverse goal by Brighton’s Argentine Alexis MacAlister “68”. Manchester United did not take advantage of the moral boost to the goal, and Brighton succeeded in Leading the match to safety, achieving 3 valuable points.

Leicester City missed a 2-0 lead at home to Brentford to draw 2-2.

#United #wounds #bleeding #early