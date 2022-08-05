In the complicated summer transfer session of the Red Devils there is also a quite particular purchase, which in a normal situation would have made people smile, but which in this case seems a bit the symbol of the moment for United.

The market is made up of stories, however absurd or unexpected they may be. In Manchester, United side, they are having more than a few problems in this session. The Red Devils have so far bought Lisandro Martinez from Ajax and Tyrell Malacia from PSV, as well as bringing Christian Eriksen to Old Trafford for free, but many of this summer’s goals have escaped (such as Kalvin Phillips, who ended up with City cousins) or could do it (like Frankie de Jong, who will likely stay at Barcelona in the end). And just so as not to miss anything, a quite particular purchase also arrives, which in a normal situation would have made people smile, but which in this case seems a bit the symbol of the moment of United. See also Torres: 'Our goal is to win against the champion, it won't be easy'

In fact, Tom Huddlestone is about to arrive in Carrington. Those who know the Premier League have a lot of confidence with the name of the English midfielder, who at 35 years in his career has accumulated over 400 appearances in the Premier League, in particular with the Tottenham shirt, and also four caps for the national team. The point of the matter is that Ten Hag the footballer is practically never destined to see him, because the club made him sign a contract as … Under-23 footballer. Absurd? Not so much, because together with the task of playing together with the guys who can represent the future of United, Huddlestone will also have to train them, given that his agreement is as a player-coach.

The goal is to transform Huddleston, who knows English football like the back of his hand, into the hen of the champions of tomorrow. The midfielder will have the role of mentor and guide for those approaching the first team, in the hope of replicating the good things done in recent years with players who are now in the squad such as Rashford, McTominay, Williams and the French talent Mejbri. Therefore, Huddlestone will not even be included in the list for the Premier or the Champions League but will be the eyes of Ten Hag in the Under-23, working as a coach but at the same time being able to help out on the pitch as an off-line. A particular move and certainly the purchase … most unexpected for this market session of the Red Devils. Not that it’s enough to keep the fans calm … See also Ibrahimovic: “Golden Ball political award. They want 'Mr Perfect' "

August 4, 2022 (change August 4, 2022 | 18:28)

