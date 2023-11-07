United States | Zelenskyi invited Trump to Ukraine, Trump, who promised peace “in 24 hours”, refused

According to the president of Ukraine, Trump should not pledge his peace plan, if he has one. Trump’s thoughts are becoming more and more interesting, as the US presidential election is less than a year away.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi called on Sunday In an interview with the NBC channel of the former President of the United States Donald Trump’s to visit Ukraine so that Trump would see how difficult it is to make peace with Russia, which invaded Ukraine.

According to the conservative Newsmax channel, Republican Trump declined the invitation.

“I have great respect for President Zelensky, but I think it would be inappropriate to go to Ukraine now. The Biden administration is dealing with him right now, and I don’t want to create a conflict of interest,” Trump said in a statement sent to the channel.

Trump has previously claimed that he could end the Russia-Ukraine war “in 24 hours” due to his negotiating skills and his familiarity with Zelenskyi and the Russian president Vladimir Putin so well. Zelenskyi stated to NBC that Trump’s promise is baseless.

“I invite President Trump to the village. I need 24 minutes … to explain to President Trump why he can’t manage this war … He can’t bring peace because of Putin.”

According to Zelenskyi, peace would be achievable if it included the idea that Russia would return the territories it occupied to Ukraine. There are no signs of that.

Former US President Donald Trump campaigned in Houston, Texas last week Thursday.

Zelenskyi said in September In an interview with CNNthat Trump should not pledge his plan, which is important to world peace, if he really has one.

“He can publicly share his ideas now, without wasting time, without wasting lives… if the idea is to take some territories from us and give them to Putin, then that is not a peace solution,” Zelenskyi said.

Trump’s thoughts on Ukraine interest Ukraine and the rest of the world more and more, because Trump has pretty good chances run for president of the United States again in an election less than a year from now.

There is currently a big dispute going on in the US Congress about aid money related to Ukraine. A democrat president Joe Biden would like to give Ukraine a new aid package of more than 60 billion dollars, but the Republicans in the House of Representatives of Congress have settled with cross rollers.

The Republican wing of Congress loyal to Trump thinks that the US needs to stop funneling money to foreign countries. Last week, Republicans completely cut Ukraine aid from Biden’s big aid package, promising money at this point only for Israel.

Trump’s and Zelenskyi’s paths crossed in a fatal way on the phone in 2019, when Trump, who was then president, tried to get Zelenskyi’s official apparatus to investigate the current Biden and his son Hunter Biden alleged abuses in Ukraine.

Trump was suspected of temporarily freezing the $400 million arms aid package promised to Ukraine and delaying inviting Zelenskyi to the White House so that Zelenskyi would speed up Trump’s demands to investigate the Bidens.

Excerpt from a memo detailing the July 25, 2019 call between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The call sparked an uproar that led to the first criminal charges against Trump.

Trump’s goal at the time was to weaken Biden’s chances of winning the 2020 presidential election.

The White House released in the face of pressure on Trump and Zelensky the memo made about the call, after which Democrats launched the first impeachment trial against Trump. He was acquitted by Senate Republicans in February 2020.

A year later, another official criminal trial was brought against Trump, this time related to the riot in the Congress building on January 6, 2021. The riot was connected to Trump’s attempts to overturn Biden’s election victory in the 2020 elections.

Trump was also acquitted in his second case, with the support of Senate Republicans.

Trump and Biden will most likely meet in the 2024 election as well. Trump’s support among Republicans has grown recently, despite four criminal cases filed against him this year.