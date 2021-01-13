United States Youtube blocked Trump’s channel for at least a week

The video service also says it has removed content from the president’s video channel for fear of inciting violence.

Video service Youtube has been blocked by the president Donald Trumpia uploading new content to their Youtube channel for at least the next week. The video service also says it has removed content from the president’s video channel for fear of inciting violence.

Twitter closed Trump’s account last week after his supporters attacked the U.S. Congress in Washington. Trump was considered to have incited the rebels to attack.

Trump is feared to use social media channels to incite unrest for the future president Joe Biden under the inauguration.