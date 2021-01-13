No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States Youtube blocked Trump’s channel for at least a week

admin by admin
January 13, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The video service also says it has removed content from the president’s video channel for fear of inciting violence.

Video service Youtube has been blocked by the president Donald Trumpia uploading new content to their Youtube channel for at least the next week. The video service also says it has removed content from the president’s video channel for fear of inciting violence.

Twitter closed Trump’s account last week after his supporters attacked the U.S. Congress in Washington. Trump was considered to have incited the rebels to attack.

Trump is feared to use social media channels to incite unrest for the future president Joe Biden under the inauguration.

.

Tags:
admin

admin

Related Posts

Next Post

In Mexico, beaches crowded with tourists without masks, hospitals saturated with Covid-19 patients

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.