United States “You can’t get stuck in a perpetual emergency” – The U.S. is now considering whether the corona strategy should be completely reversed

In July, Joe Biden announced that the United States had taken a nap from the coronavirus. Now he has to think about what to do with the corona strategy.

Washington

When Joe Biden became elected president of the United States, he declared a federal offensive to defeat the coronavirus. Last July, he had time to rejoice that there was a virus obtained neck loop.

This view quickly proved premature. The situation began to worsen as the fall progressed, and the omicron transform changed the game once and for all.

Now society is once again in many respects a coronavirus paralyzed. There is a shortage of labor, transport chains are cramped, and hospitals are understaffed. Some schools are returned distance learning. The coronavirus test is difficult to access in many places, including rapid tests shortage.

There is no view out. Even if the omicron fades, a new variant may develop again.

“We are living in the hottest moment of a pandemic,” the medical professor described Jonathan Reiner on Friday To CNN. “We have never encountered such a viral load before.”

If the end is not visible, should attitudes towards the virus be changed?

This was presented last week in three publications in The Journal of the American Medical Association in the article. The authors of the articles are Biden’s former health advisers and medical researchers.

Their key message is that the United States needs a whole new strategy.

“Covid-19 is here to stay. New goals need to be set for a normal life, ”one of the articles writes, stating that in the light of current knowledge, it does not make sense to try to suppress the virus.

Another key message is that the United States should not be stuck in a “perpetual emergency”. The authors think that the coronavirus is one of the many respiratory viruses circulating in the population – and a common strategy should be developed against all of them.

For example, in order for life to continue as if there was no pandemic, the authors believe that efforts should be made to develop an even newer, more effective vaccine. Severe cough testing should also be developed at a rapid pace.

Biden has already sought to promote some of the proposed measures – such as the wider vaccine requirement. However, the performance is stuck in the Supreme Court.

White House Press Officer Jen Psaki has so far circumvented the question of whether Biden has taken a new approach to its coronavirus strategy. When asked he merely stated that “the goal of the president is to cover up virus ”and“ saves as many lives as possible ”.

Some also use masks outdoors to prevent the virus from spreading. The picture is from New York, where tens of thousands of new infections are diagnosed every day.

Consider the questions are largely the same as in Finland: If the symptoms of omicron are milder than in Delta, how strict are the restrictions? In any case, will hospitals be overloaded if there are a huge number of infections? What should be the goal of the virus in general?

However, tight locks are poison in the United States and would be very difficult to set politically. Indeed, the White House has ignored the need for brackets and strongly urged schools in particular to stay open.

There is not even much discussion about closing restaurants or sports venues – the corona pass will open its doors even in New York, where more than 80,000 new infections were reported on Thursday alone. Of course, masking is strict in many states, and some restaurants only offer takeaway food, but that’s it.

Vaccinations have been at the heart of Biden’s strategy, but more is needed because of transmission infections. In addition, there are so many unvaccinated that the carrying capacity of health care is a growing concern due to the rapidly spreading omicron.

Some US media, among others The Wall Street Journal and Politico, have interpreted that a clear change in strategy is already under way in Biden ‘s administration.

It just hasn’t yet, at least not yet been directly communicated to Americans, who, of course, aren’t delighted by the idea of ​​an endless pandemic.