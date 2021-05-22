United States Yoga was banned in Alabama schools for nearly 30 years – now the state allows it, but the namaste greeting remains banned

Religious elements, such as mantras, are still prohibited during exercise classes in state schools. Conservatives would like to tighten the law so that parental consent would be required for yoga instruction.

Alabaman The state of the United States has decided that yoga is allowed in state schools. Yoga has been banned under state law in Alabama for the past nearly 30 years, according to news agency AFP and Alabama News.

The amendment to the state law came into force last week.

From The 1993 ban on yoga was based on its connection with Hinduism. In Alabama, allowing the yoga has been opposed by the influential Christian Conservative Eagle Forum in particular.

The state law governing exercise classes in state schools continues to state that yoga may not be associated with mantras, namaste greetings, or other religious elements. Hypnotization and oriental philosophy are also forbidden.

Behind the lifting of the yoga ban is a Democrat Jeremy Gray. He is a former professional athlete, and today also a yoga instructor. According to him, yoga could be useful for students because of its stress-reducing effects, for example.

The Hill magazine reported in April that Alabama Senate Christian Conservatives were trying to crack down on Gray’s yoga initiative, even though the initiative originally proposed allowing a form of exercise and continuing to ban religious elements.

Conservatives require additions to the amendment. According to them, a student is not allowed to participate in yoga classes without the consent of their parents. In addition, hypnotization or causing other dissociative conditions is prohibited.

“A lot of that isn’t done anyway. Not hypnotizing people, ”Jeremy Gray told Alabama News.

In the United States, director of the Theological Seminary of the Southern Baptist Church Albert Mohler considers yoga to be inherently Hindu, which is contrary to the teachings of the Christian Church.

“Adopting yoga is a symptom of our postmodern spiritual confusion, and to our dismay, that confusion extends to the church as well,” Mohler wrote according to AFP.