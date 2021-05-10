United States WSJ: Melinda and Bill Gates ‘divorce was the result of several years of process, one concern was Bill Gates’ connection to Jeffrey Epstein

The couple has not opened the reason for the divorce in public, but according to sources in the Wall Street Journal, Melinda Gates was concerned about links to the already deceased Jeffrey Epstein, who has been accused of large-scale exploitation.

Microsoft founder Bill Gatesin and his wife Melinda Gatesin last week divorce process has come to light has been pending for a long time. The couple said their resignation last Tuesday On Twitter.

Melinda Gates spoke with divorce lawyers about two years before filing for a formal divorce, says Wall Street Journal based on anonymous sources and documents. In 2019, Melinda Gates had described to lawyers her 25-year marriage as “irrevocably broken”. Prior to her divorce, Melinda Gates worked with several law firms.

The Gates have not publicized the reasons for their divorce. According to several sources heard by the WSJ, one of Melinda Gates’ concerns was her husband’s relationship with an investment banker. Jeffrey to Epstein.

Epstein was accused of exploiting dozens of young women and girls and running the sex trade. He was found dead in the late summer of 2019 in his cell. Suicide has been reported as the official cause of death.

Read more: The secret to Jeffrey Epstein’s success was a little black notebook – The sex crime scandal continues to swell and could stain two presidents

A person who previously worked for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation tells the WSJ that Melinda Gates showed signs of concern about men’s relationships as early as 2013. She told her husband that she felt uncomfortable with Epstein when the couple met in 2013. The Gates Foundation works for, among other things, gender equality. value and education projects.

In October 2019, Melinda Gates made several calls to her advisers, the WSJ says, based on documents. At the time, the New York Times had just reported that Bill Gates had met Epstein several times. According to media reports, Bill Gates also spent time until late at night at Epstein’s apartment in Manhattan, New York.

A spokesman for Bill Gates said at the time that Epstein’s meetings were related to discussions about charity. According to the spokesman, Bill Gates regrets having never met Epstein.

Documentation according to the Gates, they have been negotiating their divorce and division of property throughout the pandemic, or just over a year.

Early last year, the couple surprised by not attending the World Economic Forum in Davos. Shortly afterwards, on March 13, Bill Gates said he would step down from the boards of Microsoft and investment firm Berkshire Hathaway and intend to focus on his charitable projects. At that time, negotiations on the division of large assets were already underway.

The common property of the divorcing couple is worth about $ 146 billion, or about $ 120 billion. The couple has not publicly commented on how the division of property will be arranged with the divorce. People magazine However, she says she has seen Melinda Gates’ application for divorce, according to which the couple has no marriage and the property will be divided on the basis of a divorce agreement. The content of the agreement is not public.

The couple has three children, the youngest of whom is 18 years old and attending high school for the last year.