United States WSJ: Biden freezes arms deals in Saudi Arabia and UAE approved by Trump administration

Biden’s goal is that Saudi Arabia would no longer go to war with American weapons in Yemen.

The United States president Joe Biden has ordered the temporary suspension of US arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, says The Wall Street Journal.

The Biden administration had been told the newspaper that the freeze concerned the previous president Donald Trumpin arms deals approved by the early administration, including F-35 fighters and precision weapons.

This is an exceptional measure, as new administrations have generally not intervened in arms deals approved by their predecessors. It is possible that the stores will receive approval later, the magazine says.

Biden the aim of the regime is to end the situation in which Saudi Arabia is waging an American war against Yemeni Huthian rebels. Warfare has claimed the lives of thousands of civilians and caused a serious humanitarian crisis.

Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defined the Huthik rebels as a terrorist organization at the end of his term. The definition came into effect the day before Biden became president on January 20th.

Foreign Minister Biden Anthony Blinken stated in Senate hearings that the new administration intends to consider the definition of Huthien terrorists. He said the war in Saudi Arabia under the leadership of Saudi Arabia has exacerbated the “worst humanitarian situation in the world”.

In the early stages of the Yemeni war, Iranian-backed Huthik rebels captured the capital, Sana’a, in 2015. Saudi Arabia joined the war and began to support allies in recognizing the international community. Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadin government.