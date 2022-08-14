United States | Writer Salman Rushdie’s recovery from the stabbing has begun, but the injuries are serious

The writer Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed on Friday, has been taken off the ventilator, but he has a long way to go to heal.

Author Salman Rushdie appears to be recovering from a stabbing that occurred Friday at a lecture in Chautauqua, New York. A man in the audience rushed the stage and stabbed Rushdie just before he was scheduled to give a lecture on artistic freedom.

News agencies Reuters and AFP reported on Rushdie’s recovery on Sunday.

Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie told international media in a message on Sunday that the author has been taken off the ventilator and recovery has begun. According to Wylie, however, Rushdie has a long way to go.

“The injuries are serious, but his condition is developing in the right direction.”

75 years old Rushdie was stabbed of The New York Times about ten times. After the incident, he was rushed by helicopter to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery, which lasted for hours. After that, he was kept on a ventilator.

At the time, Wylie said Rushdie would likely lose one of his eyes. He also said that Rushdie’s liver was damaged and the nerves in his hand were severed.

Since the late 1980s, Rushdie has been in the teeth of hard-line Muslims for his work Satanic verses, which was banned in Iran, among others. An Iranian religious foundation has promised a reward worth more than three million euros for killing Rushdie.

Rushdie’s son Zafar Rushdie said on Twitter on Sunday that Rushdie had been able to speak a few words after being taken off the ventilator.

“Even though he has serious life-changing injuries, he still has his usual cheeky and defiant sense of humor,” she said.

However, Rushdie’s condition remains critical and he remains hospitalized. The man who attacked Rushdie is charged with attempted second-degree murder.