United States | WP sources: The enemy’s secret weapon did not cause symptoms of Havana syndrome

It is “highly unlikely” that behind the symptoms of the Havana syndrome there is an enemy who uses, for example, energy waves as a weapon, the intelligence report quoted by The Washington Post says.

Seven The US intelligence agency investigated about a thousand cases in which US workers had reported various physical symptoms around the world.

The symptoms – such as migraines and memory lapses – have been called Havana syndrome since they were first reported in Havana, Cuba in 2016.

The cause of vague symptoms has been searched for years. Among other things, a foreign power’s energy weapon has been suspected as the cause.

Five of the agencies considered it “highly unlikely” that a foreign adversary was responsible for the symptoms — intentionally or indirectly, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity. For The Washington Post.

One agency considered the culpability of a foreign entity to be “unlikely”. One, on the other hand, abstained from voting in the conclusion regarding the foreign operator.

The conclusions of the final report are consistent with a previous mid-term review by the same agencies. It concluded that the health symptoms were unlikely to have been caused by another country.

Official sources according to the cases, no common pattern or denominator was found. Despite months of investigation, a plausible explanation for the symptoms was not found.

Nor was there any evidence that the adversary had aimed directed energy at the workers, such as radio waves or ultrasound beams.

In some cases, US intelligence could monitor the environment for disturbances, but no evidence of enemy attempts to target US personnel was found.

“There was nothing,” one official stated.

The evaluation also investigated, among other things, whether the opponent had a device that could use energy in such a way that it causes the reported symptoms. Of the seven agencies, five considered it “very unlikely” and two “unlikely”.

In the year 2016 Officials at the US embassy in Havana were experiencing mysterious symptoms such as migraines, nausea, memory lapses and dizziness. They were named the Havana syndrome.

Later, these acoustic and painful symptoms have been reported in career diplomats, intelligence officers and others serving in US missions around the world. The careers of those suffering from the symptoms were shortened and the medical bills increased. The symptoms hindered both physically and mentally.

Many of the workers said they were the victims of a deliberate attack. Russia or another hostile country was suggested to be the culprit.

of the United States president Joe Biden at the beginning of the season, officials encouraged government employees to report if they experienced symptoms suggestive of Havana syndrome.

The request led to a flood of responses. Most of the reported health symptoms turned out to be due to other health reasons.

Symptoms similar to the mysterious Havana syndrome have been studied in US workers, among others in Berlin and in Vienna.