United States | WP: Obama discussed Biden’s chances to continue in his inner circle

United States|Obama has said that he is protective of Biden and that he fears for his legacy during his presidency.

of the United States former president Barack Obama has had discussions with his inner circle in recent days about the president of the United States Joe Biden about the ability to fight for the presidential election, reports a US newspaper The Washington Post.

According to Obama, Biden’s chances of winning have diminished, and in his opinion, Biden should carefully consider whether he is capable of running as the Democratic candidate.

The Washington Post reported on the matter after interviewing several people who know Obama’s thinking.

Obama has spoken to Biden only once since Biden fumbled in a televised election debate with Trump. He defended his former vice-president in the message service X right away in an argument after.

“Bad debate nights happen, as I well know,” Obama wrote at the time.

Obama, who is in close contact with Biden, has said that it is up to President Biden alone to decide whether he is going to try for another term, and Obama has nothing to say about it.

Public outside, however, according to WP, Obama has had lively discussions with Democratic influencers who are worried about the future of Biden’s campaign. He has spoken on the phone to, among others, the former speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi with.

Pelosi was recently reported to have privately stated to Biden that he does not appear to be winning the election based on the polls. Pelosi had also pointed out that Biden could destroy the Democrats’ chances of winning the House majority in the election.

The persons interviewed by WP who were involved in Obama’s discussions say that Obama is at least worried about the support measurements, which have not looked positive for Biden.

Obama has said that he is “protective” of Biden. He fears that Biden’s successes in the past presidential term would be wiped out if the Republicans win the presidency and the House of Representatives.

Also other Democrats have expressed concern about Biden’s ability to run a presidential campaign against Trump and possibly continue as president for a second term.

On Wednesday, ABC News reported that the Senate Majority Leader, a Democrat Chuck Schumer has privately urged Biden to drop his candidacy.

Also the Chairman of the Intelligence Committee, a Democrat Adam Schiff has said publicly that he doubts Biden’s ability to defeat Trump.