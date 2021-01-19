United States WP-held intelligence document: Qanon supporters discuss National Guard pretending to be soldiers during Biden’s inauguration

Proponents of far-right ideology have downloaded maps of critical locations in the capital, Washington. There has been a discussion about how these buildings could be used to disrupt security at the event.

Far right Proponents of the ideology have discussed the possibility of appearing as members of the National Guard in the capital, Washington, according to the US Federal Police FBI Joe Biden under the inauguration.

Some have downloaded and redistributed maps of the city’s critical locations. There has been a debate about how these buildings could be used to disrupt incoming security measures. The FBI warned law enforcement on Monday in an intelligence document issued by The Washington Post (WP) has taken over.

Biden, who won the November 3 presidential election, will take the oath of office tomorrow, Wednesday. According to the FBI, both “lone wolves” and supporters of the Qanon conspiracy theory are about to arrive in Washington for the event. Some of them were already attending Epiphany to a violent riot, with the resigning Republican president Donald Trumpin supporters broke into the U.S. House of Congress in the midst of confirming Biden’s election victory.

However, the FBI is not aware of any actual plans to attack. In its report, it pointed out that even many extremists have at least publicly condemned violent opposition to the final transfer of power.

Mixed the FBI, which is gathering intelligence, said the U.S. Secret Service, which coordinates security measures, on Monday declined to comment directly on documents seen by The Washington Post. For example, they did not specify how great a threat the far right is currently considered.

The FBI repeated its leader Christopher Wrayn last week’s statement that it is difficult to distinguish between a discussion in online forums and one that is closely monitored by the police. The Secret Service said it takes all potential threats seriously.

National Guard soldiers at security drills in Congress on Monday.­

In the past, the FBI is in its internal memos warned authorities that the days surrounding the inauguration would be threatened by armed violence in Washington and the capitals of all states. Bridge however, has been avoided, which is thought to be due to increased security measures. An estimated 25,000 National Guard soldiers will arrive in Washington for Wednesday.

WP no in its case, at the request of the FBI, disclosed all the details of the report so that it would not have given a hint of possible security holes or intelligence mechanisms used by the United States.

The newspaper reports that since the congressional takeover, the FBI has been closely following members of extremists called Oath Keepers, The Three Percenters and Proud Boys, for example. According to it, “numerous” people have been arrested in recent days.

However, pretending to be National Guard soldiers has been discussed by Qano, who, according to FBI information, has estimated that fake clothing will facilitate access to secure areas. Qanon members have forcibly searched for images from which efforts have been made to assess the extent of security measures.

They may be in possession of U.S. military uniforms, for example, through prior military service or surplus-selling movements.

The FBI is in recent days has noticed that there has been more interest in security preparations for inaugurations. National Guard soldiers have reported ahead of several cases where they have been photographed and their work recorded on video. The videos have since been uploaded to the internet.

In addition, “unknown individuals” have had access to a camera image taken from enclosed spaces by the public, The Washington Post says.

A “flag sea” erected for Joe Biden’s inauguration illuminated at National Mall in Washington.­

So far, however, it is not clear whether the increased interest in security measures is due to possible plans to infiltrate them or simply because the extensive security measures that have taken to the streets of the capital have attracted the attention of curious bystanders.