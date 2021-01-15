United States WP: Encounter between Congress intruders and Vice President Pence was only over for a moment – beaten police tell CNN how he was being shot with his own weapon

The names of dozens of people involved in the congressional riots can be found on the FBI’s terrorist watch list, The Washington Post says.

It was small caught that no U.S. vice president Mike Pence got into the congress building as the most sooty epic intruders attackers with. American newspaper The Washington Post According to sources interviewed by (WP), the vice president was taken out of the Senate Chamber about a minute before an angry crowd followed the police present to the plateau on the second floor of the Senate.

Pence, his wife Karenin, daughter Charlotten and his brother Gregin the hiding place they had just gotten in was located in the office about 30 feet from the attackers who had arrived on the plateau. If a group that had been violently broken into the Congress House had arrived just a moment earlier, they would have been in direct line of sight to Pence, the WP says.

The encounter could have been a danger to the vice president. The resigning Republican president Donald Trumpia supported the attackers had threatened hangs on Pence’s “Capitol Hill Tree” because Pence had refused to Trump’s on application not confirmed by the Democrat Joe Biden November election victory.

From damage however, it was avoided.

The U.S. Secret Service declined to comment on the security arrangements itself but said Pence was safe “throughout the capture”. Admittedly, according to The Washington Post, which underwent video recordings of the Epiphany evening, the first information about the attackers’ attempts to break into came about 14 minutes before Pence was taken out of the Chamber.

Sources who appeared anonymously in the story said the vice president had himself been reluctant to leave the office used as a hiding place for better protection. They said Pence had refused an evacuation call twice, arguing he didn’t want to let an “unruly crowd” drive him out of his workplace.

For the third time, he was no longer given options.

Deputies applauded when Mike Pence returned to chair a joint Senate-House session after an end-to-end riot later that day.­

On the spot reported violent intentions from the attackers were received late Friday when U.S. media Qanon conspiracy theorist Jake Angelin aka Jacob Anthony Chansley a document of the law relating to the lien.

Dressed in a horned fur hat and face paint, Angeli was among the attackers and was recorded in numerous photos taken of the events.

For example CNN’s and NBC: n quoting in the document states that “strong evidence,” including Angel’s own statements, supports the intent of the conquerors of the House of Congress to “arrest and assassinate U.S. government officials”.

Federal Prosecutor Michael Sherwin commented on media information late Friday night at a press conference. He said there is no definite evidence of such a plan.

Angeli left a message in the Senate Chamber stating that the court (justice) is only a matter of time.

Congressional the capture was a cold experience for the police who secured the building.

Washington Metropolitan Police Michael Fanone, 40, described the news channel on Friday To CNN he landed in disarray, shocked and injured when a group of rioters stole ammunition, a police radio and a badge from him.

Fanone had, in his own words, been shot several times with an electric paralyzer around his neck. The situation became life-threatening at the latest when he heard the attackers were planning to kill him.

Shoot him with his own weapon, someone urged. Fanone, who was severely under-nailed, eventually decided to plead that he is the father of four children.

“I remember shouting I had kids. It seemed to work. ”

The video footage on the MSNBC channel below shows how the attackers who invaded Congress used violence and how Congressional police used the gun in the intrusion situation. The story continues after the video.

CNN’s according to the police officers interviewed, the rioters had equipped themselves for violence either in advance or on the spot by raiding equipment. The protesters had pimps, rubbish, metal pipes, gas sprays.

Christina Laury said he had been exposed to a strong pepper spray commonly used on bears.

On the evening of the attack, the police who visited the congress building for the first time Daniel Hodgesin, 32, the visit was grim. Hodges was trapped in the doorway as protesters pushed him against him. The situation is also shown in the video above.

One beat Hodges with a pampoo he stole from this one. Hodges tried to gasp for breath in order to get help on the scene. Eventually it arrived. Another police officer was cleared of enough space behind Hodges to get out of the situation.

Supporters of Donald Trump, who attacked the congress building, also used chemical sprays against police officers who defended the house.­

To the Congress House As an Epiphany, thousands of people gathered in Washington to protest against the final confirmation of Joe Biden’s election victory going on inside the House.

The names of dozens of them can be found on the terrorist watch list maintained by the U.S. Federal Police, the FBI. The issue was reported on Thursday The Washington Post, who had interviewed people familiar with the FBI ‘s investigation into the case.

The TSDB (Terrorist Screening Database) records information about people who have been assessed as potential security threats due to their past activities.

According to the WP, a large proportion of those on the list who arrived in Washington are supporters of white supremacy.

The FBI has arrested dozens of people on suspicion of crimes for conquering Congress. There is currently no information on whether they were on the terrorist watch list. The FBI declined to comment to The Washington Post.