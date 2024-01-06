United States | WP: Democrats worried about Biden's campaign – Obama has also expressed his own view

Biden's approval ratings are worse than any modern president in the United States at this point in the season.

of the United States former president Barack Obama has been questioned by some of the president Joe Biden solutions related to the re-election campaign, The Washington Post reports citing its sources.

The magazine's three sources, who remain anonymous, say that Obama has discussed the topic directly with Biden. According to sources, Obama has also approached the president's aides.

According to the newspaper, Obama has suggested to Biden's advisers that the president's campaign team might need more talent at the headquarters, which is located in Wilmington. Obama did not directly suggest specific individuals, but mentioned among others David Plouffe the name that ran Obama's campaign in the 2008 election. According to the newspaper, Obama has emphasized in the discussions that it is necessary to be able to make decisions in the election campaign without having to consult the White House separately.

According to sources, the one-on-one conversation between Obama and Biden took place in the White House in recent months. According to the newspaper, the lunch meeting took place on Biden's initiative.

Joe Biden (right) served as US Vice President during Barack Obama's (left) two presidential terms from 2009 to 2017. Photo from 2010.

According to one source, Obama talked about the structure of his own re-election campaign in 2012 during lunch. According to the newspaper, the difference between Obama and Biden's campaigns is that Obama used his most important assistants in his campaign. Biden, on the other hand, has kept his closest aides in the White House, even though they are involved in all key decisions of the campaign.

According to The Washington Post, the effectiveness of Biden's campaign has caused concern among Democrats more broadly. According to critics, the re-election campaign has started slowly. In particular, the distance between the aides working in the White House and the employees working at the campaign headquarters has raised doubts.

According to the newspaper's sources, Obama has been even more outspoken with Biden's inner circle and hinted that the campaign must proceed aggressively. According to sources, Obama has long been concerned about Trump's political power.

Representatives for Obama and the White House declined to comment on the matter.

Joe Biden launched his re-election campaign with a speech in Philadelphia on Friday. Jill Biden also attended the event.

President On Friday evening, Finland time, Biden launched his re-election campaign with a speech in Philadelphia. Biden emphasized at the event that the upcoming presidential election is about American democracy. In his speech, Biden criticized Trump, among other things.

Biden is behind Trump in some polls, and his approval numbers are worse than any modern president in the United States at this point in his term.

The president has failed to convince his voters that the US economy is improving, and immigration continues to cause headaches for the current administration. US support for Ukraine and Israel, which is waging a bloody war in Gaza, also divides voters' opinions.

However, the Democratic president's greatest vulnerability lies in his advanced age. Biden is the oldest sitting president of the United States, and in recent years, the media has covered various slips and gaffes that Biden has uttered.

Biden's election campaign already considers Trump the most likely election opponent, even though the official battle for the Republican nomination doesn't even start until the middle of this month.

The US presidential election will be held in November.