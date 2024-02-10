United States | WP: Democrats despair of Biden after release of report that painted him as a stupid old man

The nearly 400-page report questioned the sitting president's memory.

Democrats emotions ranged from fear to despair after US President Joe Biden the report was published on Thursday, he writes The Washington Post.

Special Prosecutor Robert Hurin the report delved into the handling of classified documents found in Biden's possession. According to the report, there are no grounds for filing criminal charges against Biden.

A nearly 400-page report created the image About Biden as an aging president with memory problems.

According to The Washington Post, even Republicans Donald Trump and some of his advisers were dismayed by the report's negativity.

Biden himself denied his memory problems at a news conference on Thursday.

Foaming around the publication of the report, according to The Washington Post, reflects the concerns of Democrats more broadly, which are related to Biden's re-election bid.

According to the newspaper, the party, its donors and voters have real concerns about the effects of Biden's age on his eligibility for election.

Concerns were raised by Biden's earlier decision to refuse an interview, which the president traditionally gives just before the Super Bowl, the most-watched television event of the year. The news about the refusal, among other things The New York Times.

For example, the former president of the United States was surprised by the decision Bill Clinton's ex-strategist James Carville. “So you're behind in your re-election campaign and you could reach 60 million people and you reject it? The question is, what are you capable of? You're pretty limited,” Carville charged, according to The Washington Post.

The The Washington Post says that Biden's donors inquired worriedly after the report was published, whether other Democrats still had time to enter the presidential race.

However, the majority of Democrats do not see another option for Biden, unless the health situation requires it.

Vice President, Democratic Terrible Harris has knocked out the special prosecutor's report and the allegations presented in it as baseless and “politically motivated”.