United States | WP: Democratic senator plans to assemble group to demand Biden drop out of presidential race

United States|So far, no sitting Democratic senator has publicly called on President Joe Biden to step down.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner plans to assemble a group of party senators who demand the president Joe Biden to withdraw from his presidential candidacy, The Washington Post tells.

The newspaper bases its information on two anonymous sources who are said to be aware of Warner’s intentions.

The background is Biden’s weak and confused debate performance, which raised doubts about his physical and mental condition. The pressure on Biden has increased during the past week, when New York Times reported that Biden had considered dropping out of the race. The White House has strongly denied the news.

The Washington Post Warner contacted Democratic senators earlier this week about a possible meeting on Monday to discuss the Biden campaign, a Reuters source told the news agency on Friday.

Warner, who serves as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has so far not publicly commented on Biden’s debate performance, ex-president Donald Trump against.

Read more: Another Democratic congressman is already calling for Biden to drop out of the presidential race

No sitting Democratic senator has publicly called on Biden to step down. So far, only two Democratic congressmen have called for Biden to drop out of the race.

of WP cited by Warner’s spokesperson neither confirmed nor denied the senator’s intentions.

“Like many others in Washington and across the country, Senator Warner believes these are critical days for the president’s campaign, and he has made that clear to the White House,” the newspaper quoted a spokesman for his office as saying.

Read more: Democratic governors swear Biden is ‘fit for office’

At his campaign meeting on Friday, President Biden defiantly said that he would stay in the presidential race and beat Trump again.