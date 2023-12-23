United States, woman with double uterus gives birth to twins: one in 1 million chance

She gave birth to twin girls, born from two different wombs but from the same mother. A 32-year-old Alabama woman who was born with two uteruses and became pregnant in both was able to carry both pregnancies to term. The two little ones were born a day apart from each other.

“Our miracle babies are born,” wrote Kelsey Hatcher, who is documenting her story on her “doubleuhatchlings” Instagram account, on social media.

The first baby, named Roxi Layla, was born on Tuesday 19 December, while her little sister Rebel Laken was born on Wednesday. The mother and daughters have already been released from hospital.

The woman has known since the age of 17 that she has didelphic uterus, a rare congenital condition thought to affect about 0.3% of women. Already a mother of three children, last May, during a routine ultrasound visit, she discovered that this time she would have twins and that there was a fetus in each of her uteruses. Pregnancy is believed to be possible once in a million.