United States: Woman pushed three-year-old girl onto train tracks

Woman pushes girl on train tracks
The woman has a history of drug addiction and would have pushed her for no apparent reason.
January 5, 2023, 10:05 A.M.
On December 28, north of the city of Portland, in the state of Oregon, was recorded on a video how a 32-year-old woman pushed a three-year-old girl onto the train tracksapparently for no reason. The woman was prosecuted for attempted assault in the first degree, as confirmed by the local television channel Koin 06 and Telemundo.
Brianna Lace Workmanthis is the name of the woman who pushed a three-year-old girl off the train tracks and she is already in the hands of the authorities who will prosecute her for different crimes, these are: attempted first-degree assault, third-degree assault, interference with public transportation, disturbance of public order, and endangering a minor.
The mother of the least reported that neither she nor her three-year-old daughter had any interaction with Workman before the attack.
On video it was recorded how the woman pushed the minor onto the train tracks at the Gateway Transit Center station in north Portland, apparently for no reason. Being pushed, the girl has a strong blow when she falls on the rails and after that different people who are in the station rush to rescue the girl.
“The mother of the least reported that neither she nor her three-year-old daughter had any interaction with Workman (who pushed her) prior to the attack,” police said in a statement.
The woman did not plead guilty to the five charges that were attributed, and the investigation found in her background a history of drug addiction.
SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
