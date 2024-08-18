United States | Woman died – Disney tries to avoid lawsuit by citing Disney+ terms of service

United States|A woman who ate at a Disney resort restaurant died of an allergic reaction, but the company denies any involvement in the incident.

Entertainment giant Disney and the American man have drifted into a peculiar legal dispute.

A man has sued Disney for causing his wife’s death. The wife died in 2023 of an allergic reaction after eating at a restaurant at a Disney resort in Florida.

According to Disney, the matter cannot be dealt with in court, because when buying Disney’s services, the man has committed to handle all disputes arising with the company through out-of-court mediation.

The dispute was covered by the American media, among others CNN.

The right according to the documents, Disney appeals, among other things, to the terms of the free trial of the Disney+ streaming service ordered by the man. It says in the terms of servicethat the customer waives the opportunity to file a civil action or proceed with a jury trial against Disney.

In addition, the man agreed to the same conditions when buying tickets to Disney’s Epcot theme park, the documents say.

According to the man’s lawyer, Disney’s reasons for avoiding the trial are unreasonable, as the death is a serious matter. The man is demanding more than $50,000 in compensation for his wife’s death.

A man’s lawsuit claims his wife died of an allergic reaction to dairy and nut products after the couple dined at a restaurant at a Disney resort.

Couple had mentioned the wife’s allergies to the restaurant staff on several occasions, and the staff had assured that the wife’s portion did not contain dangerous allergens for her.

The wife had used an epinephrine pen after having an allergic reaction, but died regardless, the suit says. In addition to Disney, the defendant in the lawsuit is also a restaurant, but according to the lawsuit, Disney is responsible for the operations of the restaurants located in its resort.

According to Disney, the company neither owns nor operates the restaurant in question, so the company should be excluded from any legal process.