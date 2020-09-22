United States Woman arrested on suspicion of sending poison letter to White House, Canadian police say letters also sent to Texas

U.S. authorities arrested a woman in Buffalo, New York state on Sunday who is suspected of being a possible sender.

Canada a special police unit conducted a home search of an apartment in a Montreal suburb on Monday over a suspected case of poison letters that came up over the weekend.

Canadian police said Monday they believe a total of six letters have been sent, one to the White House and five to Texas, according to Reuters.

Canadian police, the RCMP, conducted searches in Saint-Hubert, near Montreal, on Monday.­

News agency Reuters reports that U.S. authorities arrested a woman suspected of sending the ship in Buffalo, New York, on Sunday.

According to anonymous sources, the woman arrested on Sunday would have Canadian and French citizenship. According to AFP, the suspect would have tried to cross the U.S. border into Canada and that he had carried a firearm with him.

According to AFP, the woman is due to go to court on Monday.

Several U.S. media reported on Saturday night Finnish time that A letter containing castor would have been sent to the White House. CNN and The New York Times said the letter would be addressed to the President of the United States To Donald Trump.

Canadian police said earlier that the letter sent to the White House is believed to have been sent from Canada. According to Reuters, Canadian police have also been told that ricin has been found in the FBI investigations by the U.S. Central Criminal Police. The letter was stopped at a post office where the administration’s mail is being processed before it had time to reach the White House.

The official line of information from the U.S. authorities has been somewhat meager, and FBI bulletins, for example, have spoken of a mere suspicious letter without mention of castor oil. According to anonymous sources who spoke to Reuters, for example, it would be a letter in which castor oil had been found.