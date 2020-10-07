Would the victory of the anti-Trump candidate signify the entry into an era of appeasement in international relations? The arrival of Joe Biden in the Oval Office would certainly put an end to the most brutal aspects of the race for the restoration of the hegemony of the United States, implemented by a nationalist president, eager to impose his unilateralism and his diplomacy. known as the deal. But an examination of both the pedigree and the programmatic platform of his opponent in matters of foreign policy should at the very least prompt a cautious response. The world could take a breath. The nightmare of a new mandate for a potentate with overtly pre-fascist tendencies would be dismissed. Joe Biden displays a more multilateral approach. He promised it on the climate or health, while Trump slammed the door of cooperation born of the Paris agreements and the World Health Organization in the midst of a global pandemic. However the “Leadership restoration” of the United States and its ability to “Face up to their global responsibilities”, according to candidate Joe Biden, is far from unambiguous. Especially since the character endured the most terrible military expeditions of the United States, from the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s, to the vote for the intervention in Iraq in 2003, until the support of the Western intervention in Libya in 2011, when he was vice president of Barack Obama.

China. Programming a … change in continuity

The relationship between Washington and Beijing has deteriorated significantly under Donald Trump. The current president has launched a trade war against China for three years and is vociferating on the electoral stands against “The Chinese virus”. There is little chance, however, that this Sino-US tension will be significantly reduced by the grace of the arrival at the White House of a Joe Biden. While he was vice-president of Barack Obama, he indeed actively participated in the so-called “pivot” policy, this strategic shift in the deployment of the American armada, from the Middle East to the Far East. , aimed explicitly at “containing” the ascending Chinese power.

Biden should, of course, amend the Trump method. There should no longer be any question of staging new punitive taxes on Chinese products. With the stated aim of concluding a “new deal”, more advantageous for American firms and exporters. However, the Democratic candidate has not considered until then at any time to reverse all the shock measures of Trump’s unilateral trade offensive. “Almost everyone agrees that Trump’s diagnosis of China’s predatory practices is relevant,” Justifies Kurt Campbell, head of the State Department for Asia under President Obama and now Biden’s advisor.

The Democratic candidate should be more conciliatory on international trade, he who supports a restoration of the role of a World Trade Organization that Trump is working to torpedo. For Biden, there can be no question of protectionism that would close access to the huge Chinese market. Especially since several US multinationals remain very dependent on their Chinese suppliers, such as the Apple group for the manufacture of its most sophisticated iPhones.

Relieved from the haggling of the current tenant of the White House, the pressures on Beijing could be dangerously sharpened, on the other hand, thanks to Biden’s interventionist tropism. The Democratic candidate does not lose an opportunity to display a “human rights” inflexibility when it comes to the Uyghurs, Hong Kong or Taiwan.

Europe. The reestablishment of NATO and the transatlantic relationship

Restoring the transatlantic relationship with Europe and particularly with Germany would be at the heart of a “Standardization” relationships sought by Joe Biden. After Donald Trump’s warning shots on the underfunding of the Atlantic Alliance by the European allies and a few commercial standoffs, the anti-Trump candidate would have to close ranks with his allies military and economic.

Chancellor Merkel, with whom Biden has had an excellent relationship since his Obama-era vice-presidency, and much of the German ruling class promise each other much of what they present as “An end of the Trump parenthesis”. Not to mention a swift return of the American soldiers withdrawn by the current commander-in-chief of German territory, Berlin and the German exporting groups have high expectations of this revived Atlanticism, with their eyes turned towards the conclusion of a transatlantic free trade agreement. .

In the logical continuation of the continuation of a latent trade war with Beijing, European telecoms groups such as Nokia or Ericsson cherish the hope of being associated with a strategic alliance to set up 5G with the American giants of the sector. To fight the positions acquired by the Chinese giant Huawei.

This new Atlanticism would not only be directed against China. It could also fuel tensions with Moscow. Biden continues to affirm his support for Ukraine and the countries bordering Russia wishing to enter NATO. The only basis for calming relations on the Old Continent: the Democratic presidential candidate affirmed the need for negotiations for a renewal of the New Start nuclear disarmament treaty which expires in 2021. Renewal that Trump was preparing to torpedo .

Middle East. Evolution on Iran, but confirmed support for Netanyahu

The State Department, the equivalent of our Foreign Office, may have to revise its copy if Joe Biden wins. This is especially true of anything relating to the Middle East.

Among Donald Trump’s landmark decisions concerning this region, two stand out: the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel with an effective installation of the American diplomatic representation. And the withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

Joe Biden has let it be known that he will not go back on moving the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. While reiterating its willingness to work for a two-state solution, Israel and Palestine. Although in the United States, Jewish youth and students are increasingly distancing themselves from Israeli politics, Washington’s strategy in the Middle East would therefore remain the same, supported by the Israeli pillar, reinforced by the normalization underway with the Gulf countries.

The Iranian question is undoubtedly more interesting. By withdrawing from the agreement on the Iranian treaty (JCPOA, according to its English acronym), Donald Trump wanted to show his desire for direct confrontation. If not, for the time being, military, in any case economic. Joe Biden could instead come back. With, in mind, another relationship with the European Union, centered on a modification of the treaty relating in particular to the Iranian strategic armies and the regional interventions of Iran. Same goal, then, but with a different tactic.

