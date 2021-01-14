The entrance to MoMA in New York, the Museum of Modern Art in the United States. Illustrative photo. (RAINER JENSEN / DPA-MAXPPP)

There was nothing to hope for from Donald Trump in this area, but Joe Biden’s arrival at the White House is reviving hope to see the country join the fifty or so nations that have a representative of culture in their government. As the director of the institute of museums and libraries said on NPR, the American Radio France, the president-elect is “a great lover of Irish poetry and therefore clearly a civilized man”. He is also a candidate who repeated during his campaign to want “restore the soul of America” after four years of Donald Trump. For many advocates of the arts here, the soul of America lies precisely in its culture.

As in France, the pandemic has not spared museums, cinemas, theaters, opera houses and amusement parks. A third of the country’s museums could close permanently. Faced with this site, pleads the Washington post, we need an “Anthony Fauci” of the arts in reference to Professor Fauci, the face of the fight against the coronavirus in the United States.

Another reason for hope: the Senate has come under Democratic control. However, to create this post of Minister of Culture, we need a law passed in Congress and it will undoubtedly be easier without a Republican majority. That’s not to say that Republicans don’t like art, rather they consider it none of the government’s business.

There is no Minister of Culture or Minister of Sports in the United States. The country was founded by Puritans. They were not necessarily very passionate about dance or music. Later, the Nazi or Communist example; who have used culture as a propaganda tool, has also convinced many to keep the arts away from government. John Fitzgerald Kennedy would still have considered the creation of the post. “I see few things count more for the future of our country and our civilization than the full recognition of the place of the artist”, he had declared. In 2009, music producer Quincy Jones lobbied Barack Obama to no avail.

Culture is not totally ignored by Washington. It represents a share of the GDP estimated at 4.5%, the sector employs 5 million people and weighs 877 billion dollars. Agriculture or transport, which has its own ministry, does not necessarily weigh so heavily on the economy. The State and Education Department have their own culture department. An arts committee was established in the 1980s at the White House, but almost all of its members resigned during Donald Trump’s tenure.

There are also a dozen agencies funded by Congress such as the National Arts Fund which has $ 160 million. A tiny slice of the federal budget. This did not prevent Donald Trump, again him, from wanting to get rid of it on several occasions. Congress opposed it. Creating a ministry would make it possible to coordinate all these agencies and above all symbolically show that culture is a priority.