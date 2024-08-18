Few people know that despite having remained without the proper status in the United States, which is considered an immigration violation, They have the opportunity to apply for a pardon and, thanks to this, regularize their status.

Currently the government is providing greater facilities for people who find themselves in this situation and, even, already has sent notices to those who are eligible to apply for it.

Undocumented immigrants who are married to U.S. citizens will have the opportunity to apply for forgiveness and not to leave the United States territory to obtain the green card.

According to a report by Univisionstarting next Monday, August 19, People who qualify for this process may begin it before the Citizenship and Immigration Service.(USCIS).

In fact, as some people have reported, they have already received a message in their personal Uscis accounts asking them to begin their process. This alert has been received mainly by those who had an open I-601A application and who will now have the opportunity to participate in the process. New parole program to keep families together and avoid the Punishment Act.

It should be remembered that the so-called Punishment Law, which was approved in 1996, establishes that people who remain for more than 180 days without authorization in American territory They will be punished by being denied re-entry into the United States for at least three years.

However, the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) said that the message sent is only a notice for people who are in a position to carry out the procedure, but It does not mean that it has already been approved or that others in the same situation do not have the opportunity to access the benefit.

According to the message that Uscis is sending to the people it has identified as eligible for the Keeping Family Together, or Parole in Place, program Applications will begin to be accepted starting on August 19. Interested applicants must create an account on MyUscis.

However, several details remain pending, including which form will be accepted and the associated filing fees, so, If you qualify for this benefit, you should stay tuned for upcoming notices. of the government entity

Citizens can help their spouse obtain parole.

What is the Parole in Place program?

The program to keep families together, or Parole in Place will benefit around 500,000 people who are married to U.S. citizens 50,000 stepchildren of citizens who will be able to adjust their status and obtain a green card.

In order to carry out the procedure, they will need to submit the I-601A forgiveness form, thanks to which they will no longer have to face the Punishment law that would keep them out of the United States for at least three years.

According to lawyers, for your procedure to be authorized, Migrants must demonstrate extreme hardships that their spouses would suffer or US citizen parents if they have to leave the country

Besides, must have been continuously present in the United States for at least ten years prior to June 17, 2024. Likewise, her marriage to an American citizen should have been formalized before that date.

It will also be important not to have a criminal record. nor pose a threat to national security