United States | Will actor Alec Baldwin go to jail? The trial began

In 2021, during rehearsals for the Western film Rust, Baldwin shot the cinematographer with a gun that was the responsibility of the gun officer.

Stateside The actor of the western movie Rust Alec Baldwin the death penalty trial began on Tuesday.

In October 2021, the actor was rehearsing a scene with a handgun, which only had to have bang charges. However, there was a real bullet in the gun. The gun went off, causing the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died and director Joel Souza was wounded.

The star has repeatedly pleaded not guilty, claiming he did not know the gun was loaded and that he did not pull the trigger. According to an FBI report by the US Federal Police, the gun used by Baldwin cannot fire without pulling the trigger.

Prosecutors say Baldwin acted recklessly on set and has repeatedly changed his story since the events.

About weapons answered Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was previously sentenced to 18 months in prison for manslaughter.

Gutierrez-Reed was previously found guilty of numerous acts of negligence during the trial. He had neglected safety regulations, left guns unattended and allowed actors like Baldwin to walk around with guns.

In addition, Gutierrez-Reed was responsible for having real bullets available for the guns used in the film, which is strictly prohibited during the filming of the film.

Several attempts by Baldwin’s lawyers to drop the case have been unsuccessful. The trial began with jury selection Tuesday in New Mexico, and opening statements are expected Wednesday. Manslaughter in New Mexico carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison.