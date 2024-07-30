United States | Wildfire rages in California: “Extremely unstable and unpredictable”

United States|The Northern California wildfire is one of the largest in state history.

Stateside In the state of California, more than 26,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate from a wildfire raging in the northern part of the state. Officials urge people to exercise extreme caution due to the high risk of the fire escalating.

“This fire is extremely volatile and unpredictable,” Tehama County Sheriff Sgt Dave Kain described at a press conference on Monday.

“We’ve seen several places that we already thought were safe go up in flames again,” he continued.

The Northern California wildfire is one of the largest in the state’s history, and has already destroyed about 150,000 acres. It’s an area larger than the city of Los Angeles.

The fire has been burning since Wednesday outside the city of Chico, about a three-hour drive northeast of San Francisco.

About 4,900 rescuers, 400 fire engines, and more than 30 helicopters and several airplanes are fighting the fire. The extinguishing work has been made somewhat easier by the slightly lower temperatures over the weekend.