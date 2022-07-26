President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms improved overnight after the first full day on Pfizer Inc.’s drug Paxlovid.said his doctor.

(You might be interested in: Joe Biden: doctor says he has ‘overcome’ almost all the symptoms of covid)

“The president is fully vaccinated and has received two boosters, so I anticipate that he will respond favorably, as do most patients with maximum protection,” White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in a note published on Thursday. line.

(You might be interested in: Joe Biden, US President, tests positive for covid-19)

“There has been nothing in the course of his illness so far that gives me reason to change that initial expectation.”



Biden had a slight fever on Wednesday night, 37.4 degrees Celsiuswho “responded favorably” after taking acetaminophen, O’Connor wrote.

Biden tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday and reported mild symptoms including a runny nose, dry cough and fatigue.

The 79-year-old president is taking Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid treatment for the illness and is in isolation at the White House residence.

Despite his illness, the president maintains an agenda of virtual meetings.

On Friday, the White House said it would receive its daily security briefing and then meet with its economic team on efforts to lower gasoline prices for Americans and with top advisers to discuss legislative priorities.

Biden recently returned from a trip to the Middle East where he met with regional leaders, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman, to discuss oil production.

Joe Biden receiving his second dose of the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech laboratories against covid-19.

During the trip, the president regularly hugged and greeted foreign leaders and dignitaries without wearing a mask, despite the White House saying his doctors recommended enhanced safety protocols over concerns about the BA.5 strain of the virus, plus transmissible, which is spreading widely.

White House doctors have said that despite his age, Biden is at low risk of serious illness.

He is relatively fit and fully vaccinated against covid-19, including two booster shots.

On Thursday, the president posted a video from a White House balcony saying his “symptoms are mild.”

“I really appreciate the concerns, but I’m doing fine, working a lot,” he said.

Biden.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from BLOOMBERG

More world news:

Russia to leave International Space Station ‘after 2024’

-The mysterious murder that Spain reopened two decades later

-Iran and its international money laundering networks