The chief epidemiologist of the White House, Anthony Fauci, affirmed this Wednesday that The United States had come out of the covid-19 pandemic phase, being with low levels of infections, deaths and hospitalizations, but hours later he reversed his comments ensuring that the country simply entered a stage in which the disease is more “controlled”.

(You might be interested in: Masks: the countries that have also made their use more flexible indoors)

“Certainly now we are in this country out of the pandemic phase, that is, we do not have 900,000 new daily infections or tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. We are at a low level now,” he said.

Fauci in an interview with the CBS television network.

Despite considering that the country is out of the pandemic phase, Fauci said that he did not believe that the coronavirus was eradicated.

“What we can maintain is a very low level and intermittently vaccinate peopleI don’t know how often, it could be every year, or even more time to keep the level low, but now we are not in the pandemic phase in the country,” he remarked.

(You might be interested in: First deaths from covid in Shanghai since the start of the new confinement)

However, he pointed out that if the world situation is observed “there is no doubt that the pandemic continues”, since, he explained, there are still very rapid and widespread infections in different parts of the world.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the foremost authority on infectious diseases in the United States. Photo: BBC World / Reuters

Fauci clarified that the pandemic is not over

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also denied that the pandemic is over.

However, Fauci retracted this Wednesday his comments about the end of the covid-19 pandemic phase in the United States, and assured that it has simply entered a stage in which the disease is more “controlled”.

“Certainly, we cannot say that the pandemic is over. It is not over”He said in an interview with CBS.

The expert thus retracted what he had stated just a few hours earlier in an interview on the CBS News network, in which he said that the United States was already “out of the pandemic phase” because there are no longer “tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths.

He also clarified that, although the pandemic continues, it is no longer as “acute” as before and is now in a “slowed down” and much more “controlled” phase.

In her daily press conference, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also denied that the pandemic is over and stressed that what Fauci meant is that it is now in a “different” phase, with a “relatively high” number of infections. under”.

The figures of covid-19 in the United States

People lining up in Times Square to get tested for COVID-19. (Archive)

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), new daily cases of covid-19 in the United States are not exceeding 60,000 in Aprilafter the rebound suffered in January by the omicron variant where the million new infections per day were exceeded.

Similarly, those who died from the disease show a downward trend with less than 500 daily, and even with figures below 100 on some days.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from Eph.

More world news:

-Ukraine investigates at least 8,600 war crimes in the Russian invasion

-What will Poland and Bulgaria do after Russia cut gas supply?

-President Biden asks Congress for 33,000 million dollars for Ukraine