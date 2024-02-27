A new battle for women's reproductive rights, with profound political and social implications, was unleashed in the United States after The Supreme Court of the state of Alabama ruled that human embryos are persons and that those who destroy them may therefore be charged with murder.

The ruling, the first of its kind in the country's history, put both fertility clinics and doctors and patients in check in this state who resorted to in vitro fertilization as an alternative to produce a pregnancy.

Although the court's decision of February 20 does not prohibit this method of fertilization, experts and other judges in this same court (who disagreed with the ruling) maintain that The practice will no longer be possible in Alabama and sets a bad precedent, Well, it will end up being replicated in other states where similar measures are advancing.

There is no doubt that there are many Alabamans who dreamed of becoming parents will no longer have that opportunity

“No rational medical provider would continue to provide services to create and maintain frozen embryos knowing that they must continue to maintain those embryos frozen forever or risk the penalty of a lawsuit under the Wrongful Death of a Minor Act. There is no doubt that there are many citizens of Alabama who dreamed of being parents and will no longer have that opportunity,” wrote Alabama Supreme Court Justice Greg Cook in filing his dissenting opinion.

This is due to both a legal issue – the threat of jail – and a cost issue, since in vitro fertilization procedures would become prohibitive for the vast majority given the high legal risk and the bill they would have to pay for indefinite storage.

In fact, after the decision, at least three medical centers in Alabama that offered the method have suspended all procedures and now they are studying their alternatives for the thousands of embryos that are “cryo-preserved”, that is, frozen at very low temperatures.

The Court's decision emanates from a case that began in 2022 when Three couples sued a clinic for accidentally destroying their embryos. The couples, who had undergone in vitro treatments to have children, left the rest of their embryos in the care of this clinic with the intention of using them in the future.

They allege, however, that in December 2020, a patient at the Mobile (Alabama) hospital entered the fertility clinic without authorization and removed several embryos from the cryogenic nursery that ended up falling to the floor and causing their destruction. lThe parents sued the clinic using the “Wrongful Death of a Minor Act” as the basis for the complaint. a norm that was approved after a constitutional referendum in 2018 where the sanctity and rights of unborn children were recognized” and, therefore, the practice of abortion was prohibited.

Three couples sued a clinic for accidentally destroying their embryos. Photo: Aleksandar Plavevski / EFE

Despite this, the reform was unconstitutional until the summer of 2022, when the country's Supreme Court of Justice overturned the mythical Roe vs. Wade, a previous decision of this same court that had legalized this practice in the country since 1973.

Initially, a trial court in Alabama dismissed his claims ruling that the “in vitro cryopreserved embryos involved in this case did not fit within the definition of 'person' or 'child'.”

The bottom line is to control the decisions that women can or cannot make about their own bodies.

But in a surprising reversal, the Supreme Court overturned that ruling, decreeing that “extrauterine children” – or unborn children “located outside a biological womb at the time of death” – are children, and are covered by the law. of Wrongful Death of a Minor.

Words more words less, Embryos, regardless of where they are located, are persons protected by law and their right, even if it is a parental decision, is equivalent to murder.

According to Dana Sussman, deputy executive director of the legal advocacy group Pregnant Justice, this is part of the same “strategic crusade that seeks to strengthen the ideology of fetal personality and whose bottom line is to control the decisions that women can or cannot make about their own body.”

Experts assure that the essence of this measure is to control the decisions that women can or cannot make about their own bodies.

For Sussman, not only abortion is now being prohibited in some states, but, from now on, in vitro fertilization and medicines to terminate pregnancies.

According to her, although anti-abortion or pro-life groups had been advocating for their cause for years, this It only materialized with the election of three conservative judges to the Supreme Court during the Donald Trump administration. that ended up tipping the balance for the abolition of Roe. vs Wade in 2022.

Something that President Joe Biden agrees with. “Today, in 2024, women in the United States are turned away from emergency rooms and forced to travel hundreds of miles to receive medical care, while doctors fear prosecution for performing an abortion. And now, An Alabama court put access to some fertility treatments for families at risk who are desperately trying to get pregnant. The disregard for women's ability to make these decisions for themselves and their families is outrageous and unacceptable. Make no mistake: this is a direct result of the overturning of Roe v. Wade,” the president said.

The topic, in any case, is highly explosive and It will surely be part of the current electoral campaign. Although the 2022 Supreme Court decision was applauded by conservatives and religious groups in the country, it translated into electoral defeats for the Republican Party even in states where they are in the majority.

According to her, the cause of anti-abortion groups materialized with the election of three conservative judges to the Supreme Court during the administration of Donald Trump.

And the reactions to the news from politicians in the party made it clear that it is an issue that worries them. Senator Tim Scott, who is being suggested as a possible vice presidential candidate for Trump, dodged a question about the ruling, claiming that he had not “studied the issue,” while Nikki Haley, the former president's rival in the race for the Republican nomination, spoke out. He disagreed with the decision.

For his part, Tommy Tuberville, a Republican senator who represents Alabama in Congress, acknowledged that the situation was “difficult” for women and when asked what he would say to women who will not have access to in vitro fertilization treatment, he responded : “That's unfortunate.”

The United States is increasingly a country where people's reproductive rights will depend on the state where they live.

Although it is not clear whether this new debate will end up being decisive when it comes to counting the votes in November, There is no doubt that the United States is experiencing a deep fracture that divides its society.

“The decision still leaves many questions in the air. It remains to be seen, for example, its impact in other states and among this entire sector of the industry that is dedicated to fertility treatments. But what is clear is that the United States is increasingly a country where people's reproductive rights will depend on the state where they live,” says Bárbara Collura, president of the National Infertility Association.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON

On X (formerly Twitter): @sergom68