There was a time when Washington was the epicenter of the crack epidemic and the “murder capital” of the United States.. Although the violence rates of the 1990s are long gone, today the increase in crimes is very worrying.

The number of homicides decreases in other cities in the country, but in Washington it increased by 28% so far this year compared to the same period in 2022.

Several cases have left their mark: a girl killed after being hit by a stray bullet, a young Afghan who fled from the Taliban and ended up dying at the wheel of the VTCa teenager stabbed to death during an argument over sauce outside a McDonald’s, or a Salvadoran construction worker who was shot to death during an attempted robbery at Howard University.

According to official statistics, the number of armed vehicle robberies has more than doubled. The situation is far from being comparable to that of the 1980s and 1990s, when much of the city was considered dangerous.

Tourists continue to flock to the capital, where many museums are free and residents praise the quality of life. But some admit to having had to change their habits, such as stopping going to gas stations at night so as not to tempt fate for fear of having their car stolen.

The feeling of insecurity led a restaurant to “ask for help” on X, formerly Twitter.

The Mexican consulate in Washington even urged its nationals this summer to “take precautions” in this city of about 700,000 inhabitants because it presents “a significant increase in crimes in areas previously considered safe.”

File photo of citizens in Washington. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP

The factors that explain the security crisis in Washington

The trend leaves experts stunned. “It’s a little mysterious,” Richard Rosenfeld, a criminologist at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

While in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and Baltimore the number of homicides has decreased compared to the same period last year, Washington “is an exception,” he added.

The exact causes of the phenomenon are unknown, criminologist Joseph Richardson, a professor at the University of Maryland, near Washington, explains to AFP.

Although cautiously, he “speculates” that it is due to multiple factors, such as a change at the head of the police (his chief retired in June) or the underestimation of the role of drug trafficking in armed violence.

This without forgetting the potential “destabilizing” effect of gentrification, a phenomenon that occurs when the rehabilitation of a deteriorated urban area entails a flow of wealthier people, who end up displacing the poorest neighbors, he adds.

Authorities in Washington respond to an emergency in the United States capital (file photo).

In Washington, the phenomenon has displaced many black residents, causing deep social unrest in some neighborhoods. The authorities, for their part, allege the lack of police officers or the fact that two thirds of arrests are not followed by prosecutions.

But these arguments do not convince Richard Rosenfeld. And the number of weapons is not something specific to the city.

“What I can say is that Washington seems to be recovering more slowly from the changes of the (Covid-19) pandemic than other cities,” he says, with areas much less traveled than before 2020 due to business closures or teleworking. .

Appointed this summer, Washington’s new police chief, Pamela Smith, promised in July an “all-government” approach in the federal capital at a time when “there appears to be an increase in the number of minors “commit” certain violent crimes.

Days later, Councilman Trayon White raised eyebrows by declaring in favor of deploying the National Guard to Washington to deter criminals. The issue was even discussed in the United States Congress.

In March, Republicans called the authorities of this city, which votes overwhelmingly Democratic, to a session and accused them of fueling a crisis with their “laxity.”

Jada, a 28-year-old African-American security guard who works downtown and prefers not to give her last name, is acutely aware of the effects of gentrification. And she doubts that authorities are up to the task.

“I have the impression that these are mainly crimes committed by black people against black people. And since it is about blacks against blacks or Hispanics against Hispanics, I think they don’t care,” he told AFP. On Monday, in Southeast Washington, where she lives, a young man was shot and killed.

