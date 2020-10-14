Will the evangelical community vote for Joe Biden this year? Their vote is not negligible, since they constitute 20% of the American electorate. It’s a solid foundation for Donald Trump, even if the style baffles some of them. “Last year I was asked ‘Can a Christian vote for Trump?’ Rather, I gave a sermon on the importance of going to vote“, says Chris Justice, evangelical pastor.

The president’s Democratic rival, Joe Biden, is Catholic. Donald Trump, meanwhile, has been married three times and been at the heart of a scandal with Stormy Daniels, a pornographic actress. If the president indicates that “the bible means a lot“For him, doubts remain as to his real knowledge of the religious text. Donald Trump nevertheless gave them during his presidency solid guarantees of his commitment: an evangelical vice-president, Mike Pence, and a famous televangelist, Paula White, in as a spiritual advisor, he also supports Evangelicals in their fight against abortion.