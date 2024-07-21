United States | Who could replace Biden? HS presents the main presidential candidates

Even if Vice President Kamala Harris would be a natural choice for the Democratic presidential candidate, there are other top candidates.

of the United States president Joe Biden announced on Sunday evening Finnish time that he will not continue as a democratic party candidate for the next presidential election.

Next, the debate begins about his replacement as the party’s candidate.

Biden’s suitability for the presidency began to be questioned already after the election debate organized at the end of June.

Sitting Vice President Terrible Harris has been featured as the Democratic presidential candidate for a long time, and he has already been included in, for example, opinion polls.

However, the Democrats also have other potential presidential candidates. The candidate will be chosen at the party meeting held in August.

Kamala Harris in Maryland on July 13.

Terrible Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris, 59, is the most obvious choice for the Democrats’ new presidential candidate.

Harris has already been included in opinion polls as a counter-candidate Donald Trump against, and he has repeatedly done better than Biden – though still not necessarily beating Trump.

The millions of dollars raised by Biden in the election would be the easiest to transfer to Harris, because the cash has already been collected for Biden and Harris to share.

It is also estimated that if Biden decided to endorse Harris as his successor, Biden’s word would carry a lot of weight.

However, Harris’s problem is poor support. FiveThirtyEightin the support figures compiled by the service, Harris’s support as vice president has dropped from around 50 percent in 2021 to less than 40 percent. Harris’s opposition has risen to over 50 percent.

Campaigning for Harris would not be easy. The Republican Party is a long time campaigned against Harris with policies during the Biden administration, for example regarding the border with Mexico.

Gretchen Whitmer in 2023.

Gretchen Whitmer

Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer, 52, has repeatedly been high in speculation as a potential Biden replacement. He was one of the candidates to be Biden’s vice president in 2020.

Whitmer is quite popular in his home state, which is believed to be to his advantage, as Michigan is a Libra state. Trump won the presidential election in the state of Michigan in 2016, but Biden in 2020.

Whitmer won his re-election in the gubernatorial election in 2022 by clear numbers and swept the Democrats to victory in the state. Whitmer’s term as governor ends at the end of 2026, and he cannot run for office again.

It has been predicted that Whitmer will participate in the Democratic primaries in the year at the latest

Whitmer reached the four most popular candidates ordered by the Democrats in survey research, in which 15,000 voters were interviewed in various states in the United States in early July. Reported about it Politico media.

An interview study by the Blue Labs company found out which Democratic candidates would make voters switch sides. The study was conducted before Donald Trump’s assassination attempt.

Even Whitmer’s support in the turn of July polls was not enough to defeat Trump.

Realclear Polling compiling out of seven opinion polls, Trump would win six. Only one of the polls showed a tie between Whitmer and Trump.

Gavin Newsom May 14.

Gavin Newsom

Governor of California Gavin Newsom56, is a high-profile Democrat who is also known in national politics.

In 2023, he organized a debate for the governor of Florida by Ron DeSantis with, as it were, a primer for the upcoming presidential race.

Although Newsom is high on the lists as a possible candidate, he stated himself in July in the interviewthat there is not the slightest chance that he will become the Democratic presidential candidate.

Newsom said at the time that he would delete all communications asking about it.

During the NATO summit, Newsom praised Biden’s foreign policy regarding NATO and said it stands out in favor of Trump’s 2016 statement that Trump knew almost nothing about NATO.

Newsom’s support in early July measurements has not been enough to defeat Trump. Realclear Polling compiling out of six opinion polls Trump would win in four, Newsom instead in one. Together, the numbers are even.

J.B. Pritzker June 25.

J.B. Pritzker

The governor of another large Democratic state, Illinois J.B. Pritzker, 59, is one of the wealthiest presidential candidates. Economic magazine Forbes according to the multibillionaire Pritzker, he is the wealthiest incumbent politician in the country and is among the 1,000 richest people in the world.

JB Pritzker is the founder of the Hyatt hotel chain by Jay Pritzker nephew and ran a private equity firm himself before entering politics. He has spent a total of tens of millions of dollars of his own money on his gubernatorial campaigns.

As governor of Illinois, Pritzker has increased public funding for education and liberalized legislation related to abortion and the use of cannabis.

Pete Buttgieg on April 5th.

Pete Buttigieg

It is clear that Pete Buttigieg, 42, wants to be president. He ran in the Democratic primary in 2020 and gained a surprising amount of popularity by winning the primary in Iowa.

In the Biden administration, Buttgieg has served as transport minister. At the age of 38, he became the youngest Secretary of Transportation in US history. He is the country’s first openly homosexual minister.

Buttigieg is clearly younger than the other candidates and possibly better known nationwide because of his last presidential campaign. The president of the United States must be at least 35 years old.

Josh Shapiro (left) with Vice President Kamala Harris on July 13.

Josh Shapiro

Joshua “Josh” Shapiro, 51, is the first-term governor of Pennsylvania, the Libra state. He was also elected with clear numbers in 2023.

Like Whitmer, he did well in an interview survey commissioned by Democrats, and his position as the governor of an important Libra state could boost his standing decisively.

Before his position as governor, Shapiro has served in Pennsylvania as a member of the House of Representatives and as attorney general.

Wes Moore on July 17th.

Wes Moore and Mark Kelly

Wes Moore and Mark Kelly were two others who fared well in an interview survey commissioned by Democrats.

Moore, 45, is the governor of Maryland and the only black governor in the country. Known as a skilled orator, Moore is the youngest Democratic governor in the country.

Kelly, 60, is a senator from Arizona, a former NASA astronaut and a well-known advocate for gun laws. Kelly was elected as a senator in 2020. Before him, the seat had been held by a Republican representative since 1962.

Michelle and Barack Obama in 2018.

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama is among the candidate options in terms of popularity in its own category. She will be well remembered by her husband Barack Obama’s from the presidency and his memoir, published in 2018, was a global bestseller.

Michelle Obama could use her husband’s political legacy in her own campaign.

Barack Obama may still be the nation’s most popular Democrat, despite being out of politics for more than seven years, and is known to have raised tens of millions of dollars for the Biden and Harris re-election campaigns.

The Obamas are the first presidential family in history to stay in Washington after their term. The couple is involved in various organizations and projects related to politics and charity, although they do not actively take a stand on the politics of the day.

Someone else

A former foreign minister and a presidential candidate have also been spotted as a presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. However, at the age of 76, Clinton is already old and possibly even more unpopular than Biden, and she has shown no interest in new campaigning.

Biden’s internationally known foreign minister Antony Blinken, 62, has never even run for office, but is a career bureaucrat and political strategist. He has never been considered a realistic candidate for the presidency.

A long-standing left-wing senator Bernie Sanders, 82, is also already elderly. In addition, his politics are perceived as too left-wing for the top positions in the country.

A young and dashing representative of the House of Commons, well-known in Finland Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is just old enough to be president: he turns 35 in October. However, his experience is not yet believed to be sufficient for the top positions of the Democratic Party.