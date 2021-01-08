An unprecedented scene and images that go around the world. On Wednesday January 6, pro-Trump supporters invaded Congress in Washington (United States) with a view to contesting the defeat of the outgoing president in the last presidential elections. Among the attackers, extremists, white supremacists and figures known for their involvement in conspiracy movements.

Well-organized militias

Jake Angelli, 32, entered the Capitol dressed in animal skin and an American flag painted on his face, is known to be one of the figures of the Qanon conspiracy movement. On his chest, a tattoo with intertwined triangles representing the emblem of a neo-Nazi movement widespread in the United States. There are hundreds of activists like Jake across the country. Several pro-Trump militias have even been created to fight far-left supporters and ensure the safety of protesters. Different profiles, all united under the same banner, that of pro-Trump supporters. The FBI has launched a call for witnesses to try to identify the attackers on the Capitol.