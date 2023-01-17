Tuesday, January 17, 2023
United States | White House: There is no record of visitors to President Biden’s home – Republicans demand the information be made public

January 17, 2023
According to Republicans, the American people should know who had access to the secret documents that have been found in Joe Biden’s private residence.

Stateside Republicans have demanded the White House to publish the information the president Joe Biden of visitors to the home after classified documents were found there.

“Without a list of the individuals who visited his residence, the American people will never know who had access to these highly sensitive documents,” said Republican James Comer over the weekend in a letter from the White House Chief of Staff To Ron Klain.

the BBC according to the White House responded to the request on Monday by saying that there are no visitor records for Biden’s home in Delaware. According to the White House, it is not customary to keep records of who visits the private homes of presidents.

“As with every president for decades in modern history, a private residence is private,” a White House spokesman said Ian Sams commented according to the BBC.

Biden’s at least 20 documents containing classified information have been found in his home and office in Washington. The documents date from the time when Biden was in office Barack Obama’s as vice president. Some of the documents are marked as “top secret”, and according to American media, they contain intelligence information.

The first classified documents were discovered in November at the think tank’s office in Washington, which Biden previously used occasionally. Later, documents were also found in Biden’s home. Last week, the White House said that five more pages of classified documents had been found in Biden’s home.

Read more: More classified documents were found in President Biden’s home

The US Attorney General has appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the document discoveries. According to the White House, it is cooperating with the parties investigating the matter.

