Wednesday, July 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | White House: Joe Biden’s corona disease is over, got a negative test result

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 27, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The White House announced last Thursday that Biden had contracted the coronavirus disease. Now the president’s viral disease is over.

of the United States president Joe Biden the coronavirus disease is over, the White House says.

According to the AFP news agency, Biden underwent corona tests both on Tuesday evening and on Wednesday morning. Both tests showed a negative result.

Presidential of coronavirus infection was announced last week Thursday.

The white one the house doctor by Kevin O’Connor according to President Biden no longer needs to be quarantined due to his infection.

However, according to the doctor, Biden will continue to wear a face mask for another ten days when he is in the company of other people.

The 79-year-old president was said to have only mild symptoms of the coronavirus disease. According to the White House, the president has been vaccinated and received two booster doses.

#United #States #White #House #Joe #Bidens #corona #disease #negative #test #result

See also  Security deal with South Seas nation fuels fears in Australia
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

In times of famine, the European became more and more tolerant of milk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.