United States | White House: Joe Biden’s corona disease is over, got a negative test result

The White House announced last Thursday that Biden had contracted the coronavirus disease. Now the president’s viral disease is over.

According to the AFP news agency, Biden underwent corona tests both on Tuesday evening and on Wednesday morning. Both tests showed a negative result.

The white one the house doctor by Kevin O’Connor according to President Biden no longer needs to be quarantined due to his infection.

However, according to the doctor, Biden will continue to wear a face mask for another ten days when he is in the company of other people.

The 79-year-old president was said to have only mild symptoms of the coronavirus disease. According to the White House, the president has been vaccinated and received two booster doses.