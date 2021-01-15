Almost ten days after the violent intrusion of supporters of Donald Trump in the Capitol in Washington, the federal prosecution has made some revelations. He made public, Thursday, January 14, documents drafted by lawyers from the Arizona Department of Justice. Here are some elements of the extensive investigation by the FBI, the federal police.

Jacob Chansley’s profile becomes clearer

The photo of this supporter of the far-right conspiracy movement QAnon, shirtless, made up in the colors of the American flag and wearing bovine horns during the riot has been around the world. The file made public says more about the profile of Jacob Chansley, 33. According to the prosecution, he is a regular drug user and probably has mental problems. He indicated “openly” he thought he was “an extraterrestrial, a higher entity, and that he is here on Earth to ascend to another reality”, indicates the folder.





Jacob Anthony Chansley, the “QAnon shaman” (center), during the invasion of the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump in Washington (United States), January 6, 2021. (SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Prosecutors request that he be kept in detention because of “high risk of flight and the danger it represents for the community”. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Among the charges against him is the “active participation in an insurgency aimed at overthrowing by violence the government of the United States”. The prosecution emphasizes that “the insurgency is still going on”, less than a week before Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony, at which authorities expect demonstrations in the federal capital and in several states.

The rioters wanted to “assassinate” elected officials

“Strong evidence, including the words and actions of [Jacob] Chansley at the Capitol, show that the purpose of the rioters on the Capitol was to capture and assassinate elected officials of the United States government “, write prosecutors of the assault. The attackers “were not only angry, but heavily armed and in some cases dangerous”, Write the New York Times (article in English), commenting on the same documents.

During the day of chaos at heart of American democracy, elected officials had to go into hiding because they feared for their lives. A total of five people, including a police officer, were killed.

A note was left for Mike Pence during the assault

According to the documents, Jacob Chansley left a note for the attention of United States Vice President Mike Pence on the Senate dais where he had stood a few minutes earlier. In this note, we can read: “It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming”. Jacob Chansley told investigators he was glad he was able to reach the office of [Mike] Pence “, treating the latter of “traitor”, reveals the Washington post (article in English).

About a hundred people have already been arrested

“We have already arrested more than 100 people for their criminal activities during the siege of the Capitol”, said FBI Director Christopher Wray, reports CNN (article in English). Among them Richard Barnett, a pro-gun activist pictured with his foot on the desk of Democratic leader in Congress, Nancy Pelosi. He also left an insulting note.

Adam Johnson, the 30-something photographed all smiles carrying Nancy Pelosi’s desk, was also arrested in Florida. Derrick Evans, an elected official from the state of West Virginia who had filmed himself breaking into Congress, shouting “Derrick Evans is on Capitol Hill!”, was also arrested at his home and charged with unlawful trespassing and violent conduct.

FBI investigates more than 200 suspects

The Department of Justice is investigating more than 80 criminal cases related to the events of January 6. Many of those implicated so far have been easily identified by the FBI, which is investigating more than 200 suspects in total, thanks to multiple photos and videos posted on social media.

For Michael Sherwin, federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia, if the incriminated facts so far might seem minor, one could expect heavier charges as the investigation progressed.

In addition, Donald Trump was also indicted for “incitement to insurgency” by the House of Representatives for having encouraged his supporters to march on Congress.

Members of the police among the suspects

Police services and the US military are also investigating the participation in violence of some of their members. From former serviceman Ashli ​​Babbitt, shot dead by a police officer as she forcibly attempted to reach the Chamber of Representatives’ hemicycle, to Larry Rendell Brock, a former Air Force officer pictured at Senate dressed in a paramilitary uniform and equipped with links that can serve as handcuffs, not to mention the dozens of reservists and police officers identified in the images of the assault, all reveal a threat wielded for a long time by the experts: extremism and supremacism white within the American security services.

Some fear that even the Capitol police, responsible for the security of elected officials, have also been infiltrated. Several of its members have been suspended and a dozen of them are under investigation after images were published showing them opening doors for extremists or posing for selfies with them.